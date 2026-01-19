Black Sherif's ex-manager, Shadrach Owusu Agyei , said the issues started after the musician returned from Nigeria and asked him to review an Empire contract he did not fully understand

, He shared the deal promised $30,000, but only $15,000 was paid, with the rest said to be for production, despite a long contract duration

The former manager said he advised Black Sherif to renegotiate the deal, insisting the terms were not worth committing to

Black Sherif's former manager, Shadrach Owusu Agyei, has finally spoken out following the court ruling that ended their long-running legal dispute.

In his first detailed account, Shadrach Owusu Agyei opened up about how everything started and why the Empire record deal later became a major issue.

He explained that the situation began shortly after Black Sherif returned from Nigeria.

One morning, as he was heading to work, Black Sherif called him and asked him to help check a contract that had been placed before him.

Blacko's ex-manager explained how their case started

According to Shadrach Owusu Agyei, Black Sherif said entertainment executive Aubrey Mensah had encouraged him to sign that.

However, Black Sherif reportedly admitted he did not fully understand what he had signed and felt uncomfortable with how the deal was structured.

When he finally saw the contract, he said he was surprised by what he read.

Blacko’s ex-manager shared the contract details

The deal promised thirty thousand dollars, yet only fifteen thousand dollars had been paid to Black Sherif. The remaining amount, according to the agreement, was to be used for production.

To him, that arrangement made little sense, especially considering the length of the contract, which he said was for fifteen years.

What made the situation even more confusing was that Black Sherif had once warned against working with the same people involved.

The former manager said Black Sherif had previously told him they should never work with them because they ignored him when he needed support and focused their attention on Yaw Tog instead.

Shadrach Owusu Agyei said Black Sherif later gave him the contact of a man called Bolagie and asked him to call and explain that the contract was signed without his manager being present.

Although he thought about making the call, he later decided against it.

Instead, he advised Black Sherif to let Aubrey Mensah renegotiate the deal, insisting that the money involved was not worth being locked into such a long contract.

He said his advice was purely meant to protect the artist.

The interview has since stirred fresh conversations online, with many fans saying young artists need better guidance when navigating the music industry.

Black Sherif reportedly scores a major victory in his legal dispute with his former manager, Snap Chavis Wayne. Photo source: @blacksherif_, @hitz1039fm

Blacko won court case against his ex-manager

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the award-winning Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has reportedly scored a big victory in his legal dispute with his former manager, Shadrach Owusu Agyei.

In 2022, Shadrach sued Black Sherif for alleged breach of contract after he signed a major deal with Empire Music Africa.

The court dismissed the bulk of the claims brought against the Empire Music Africa signee, finding that the plaintiff failed to substantiate key allegations central to the case.

