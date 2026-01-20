Following the death of Yaw Sarpong, just a month after Maame Tiwaa’s passing, unsettling details about his final days are slowly coming to light.

For weeks, a heartbreaking truth was kept from him, as those around Yaw Sarpong wrestled with whether he could handle the news of Tiwaa’s death.

When the truth finally reached him, only days stood between that moment and Yaw Sarpong’s own passing

New details surrounding the death of gospel legend Yaw Sarpong have added fresh pain to an already difficult moment for many Ghanaians.

In a video sighted on Gossips24TV, host Clement Asamoah shared what he described as a very emotional account of what happened in the days before Yaw Sarpong passed away.

According to Clement, the death of Maame Tiwaa, Yaw Sarpong’s longtime music partner, was kept from him after she passed away last month.

The decision, he said, was not taken lightly.

People around Yaw Sarpong were aware of his weak condition and feared that hearing such sad news could worsen his health.

For that reason, they chose to remain silent, hoping to protect him.

Yaw Sarpong had suspicion of Tiwaa's absence

However, Yaw Sarpong himself began to sense that something was wrong.

Clement explained that he kept asking about Maame Tiwaa and wondered why she had been away for so long.

He reportedly asked repeatedly where she was and why Maame Tiwaa had not come around.

As time went on, his questions became more frequent, and those around him could tell he was growing suspicious.

Clement said Yaw Sarpong eventually began begging the people around him to tell him the truth.

He felt something was being hidden from him and wanted to know what had happened to his trusted partner.

Yaw Sarpong was informed of Tiwaa's death

This pressure made it difficult to continue keeping the secret.

Over the weekend, those close to him finally made the painful decision to inform him about Maame Tiwaa’s death.

Clement described the moment as heartbreaking, filled with fear and emotion, as no one knew how he would take the news.

Tragically, just days after being told, Yaw Sarpong himself passed away on January 20 at a hospital in Kumasi.

For many fans, the timing feels too close to ignore, marking a sorrowful end to one of gospel music’s most respected partnerships.

