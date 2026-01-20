Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Man Gets Emotional, Weeps As He Makes First Encounter With Akosua Serwaa, Ghanaians React
People

Man Gets Emotional, Weeps As He Makes First Encounter With Akosua Serwaa, Ghanaians React

by  Ruth Sekyi
4 min read
  • A Ghanaian man moved many to tears as he fell to his knees, weeping the moment he laid eyes on Ghana’s cherished public figure, Akosua Serwaa
  • Akosua Serwaa is the first wife of the late music legend Daddy Lumba, who passed away in July 2025 after a brief illness, leaving a lasting legacy
  • Following her husband’s death, Serwaa gained massive online support, with many overwhelmed by emotion whenever she visited Ghana

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The first wife of the late music legend Daddy Lumba, Akosua Serwaa, continues to capture hearts across Ghana.

Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba,Odo Broni, Germany,Apeatu, TikTok, Ghanaians welcome Akosua Serwaa, people
Apeatu went down on his knees and wept after seeing the late Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, for the first time. Image credit: Akosuatrending.gh/TikTok
Source: UGC

A TikTok video shared by @Akosuatrending.gh showed a young man, known online as Apeatu, overcome with emotion the moment he laid eyes on her. Kneeling immediately, he wept openly, unable to contain his admiration for the decades of beauty standing before him.

Serwaa approached him calmly, encouraging the young man to rise and reminding him, “Nyame ne hene,” a phrase urging strength and faith.

Read also

Akosua Serwaa glares at a fan 'secretly' recording her on flight to Europe, photo sparks debate

The touching interaction soon transformed into joy, with both sharing big smiles for a photograph that will remain memorable for everyone who witnessed it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The moment was brief yet powerful, showing the bond of love and respect Serwaa inspires wherever she goes.

Her poise and warmth clearly soothed the young man, leaving many online commenting on the depth of emotion captured in the video.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Reactions to Apeatu weeping before Akosua Serwaa

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section, sharing their views on the trending video.

Ritap the nudger wrote:

"How God has strengthened this woman is beyond comprehension."

AkuaRich shared:

"Yes oooo, my dear, if you have a good heart, though obstacles may come, but God will be your strength."

thePlayBooth plaques | Ghana added:

"She’s even looking prettier."

Akosua Serwaa spotted on flight to Europe

Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, stirred reactions on social media when she appeared to glare at an individual taking a photo of her on a flight as she reportedly made her way back to Germany.

Read also

Odo Broni's brother delights fans on social media as he shows off his twin kids, video warms hearts

Ghanaian highlife great, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

His death sparked a feud between his two wives over who should be recognised as his legal spouse.

Akosua Serwaa, based in Germany, sued his Ghana-based wife, Odo Broni, at the Kumasi High Court, seeking a declaration that she was the sole legal wife.

The court disagreed and threw out her petition on November 28, 2025, ruling that both women should be recognised as Daddy Lumba’s wives.

Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba, Ghana news, social media reactions, highlife musician, Odo Broni, Kotoka Airport, marriage certificate
Fans records Akosua Serwaa on a flight reportedly headed for Europe on January 19, 2026, amid her ongoing legal battle with Odo Broni. Image credit: @beautyqueen_5l, @akoto_trends, @maaadwoa405
Source: TikTok

Akosua Serwaa arrives in Ghana

On Friday, January 9, 2026, a TikTok video went viral on social media showing Daddy Lumba’s first wife at the Düsseldorf Airport in Germany ahead of her first trip to Ghana after her husband’s burial.

Akosua Serwaa touched down in Ghana later that day to a rousing welcome from a large crowd of Ghanaians, led by her unofficial fan group, Team Legal Wives.

Many prominent celebrities, including media personalities Sally Mann and Ohemaa Woyeje, joined in welcoming her in grand style.

Read also

Karma President sparks outrage with spiritual claims about Odo Broni and Akosua Serwaa

Below is a TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa at the Kotoka Airport.

Akosua Serwaa returns to Germany

During her stay in Ghana, Daddy Lumba’s first wife filed to be granted letters of administration to her late husband’s estate.

The filing at the Adum High Court was later halted by a caveat filed by Odo Broni’s lawyers.

She also hosted numerous visitors at the home of popular businessman Kenpong, where she resided during her time in Ghana.

On Monday, January 19, 2026, an image emerged on social media appearing to suggest Akosua Serwaa was returning to Germany.

The photo showed her in a flight and staring down a person who appeared to be recording her on their phone.

According to reports, Akosua Serwaa was headed back to Europe, although her departure had not been publicly announced.

The photos sparked mixed reactions online, with some Odo Broni fans jabbing her quiet departure, while Akosua Serwaa’s defenders slammed their opponents for invading her privacy.

Read also

Emotional Appeatu breaks down after meeting Akosua Serwaa for the first time: "Let him get up"

Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba, marriage certificate, Kumasi Airport, Ghanaian highlife, widow dignity, legal battle, Team Legal Wives
Akosua Serwaa sparks outrage as she waves a marriage certificate banner at the Prempeh Airport in Kumasi on January 11, 2026. Image credit: MahamuduBawumia/Facebook, @gossips24tv, @xtwomedia_gh2
Source: TikTok

Akosua Serwaa sparks outrage with marriage certificate

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa sparked outrage after waving a marriage certificate banner at the Kumasi Prempeh I International Airport.

In a video, Daddy Lumba’s first wife, surrounded by adoring fans, waved a massive banner-like printed certificate to the crowd, triggering massive backlash online.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Maria elvira murillo Antonio cromartie Shiri spear Why love Richard madden