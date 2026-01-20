A Ghanaian man moved many to tears as he fell to his knees, weeping the moment he laid eyes on Ghana’s cherished public figure, Akosua Serwaa

Akosua Serwaa is the first wife of the late music legend Daddy Lumba, who passed away in July 2025 after a brief illness, leaving a lasting legacy

Following her husband’s death, Serwaa gained massive online support, with many overwhelmed by emotion whenever she visited Ghana

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The first wife of the late music legend Daddy Lumba, Akosua Serwaa, continues to capture hearts across Ghana.

Apeatu went down on his knees and wept after seeing the late Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, for the first time. Image credit: Akosuatrending.gh/TikTok

Source: UGC

A TikTok video shared by @Akosuatrending.gh showed a young man, known online as Apeatu, overcome with emotion the moment he laid eyes on her. Kneeling immediately, he wept openly, unable to contain his admiration for the decades of beauty standing before him.

Serwaa approached him calmly, encouraging the young man to rise and reminding him, “Nyame ne hene,” a phrase urging strength and faith.

The touching interaction soon transformed into joy, with both sharing big smiles for a photograph that will remain memorable for everyone who witnessed it.

The moment was brief yet powerful, showing the bond of love and respect Serwaa inspires wherever she goes.

Her poise and warmth clearly soothed the young man, leaving many online commenting on the depth of emotion captured in the video.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Reactions to Apeatu weeping before Akosua Serwaa

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section, sharing their views on the trending video.

Ritap the nudger wrote:

"How God has strengthened this woman is beyond comprehension."

AkuaRich shared:

"Yes oooo, my dear, if you have a good heart, though obstacles may come, but God will be your strength."

thePlayBooth plaques | Ghana added:

"She’s even looking prettier."

Akosua Serwaa spotted on flight to Europe

Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, stirred reactions on social media when she appeared to glare at an individual taking a photo of her on a flight as she reportedly made her way back to Germany.

Ghanaian highlife great, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

His death sparked a feud between his two wives over who should be recognised as his legal spouse.

Akosua Serwaa, based in Germany, sued his Ghana-based wife, Odo Broni, at the Kumasi High Court, seeking a declaration that she was the sole legal wife.

The court disagreed and threw out her petition on November 28, 2025, ruling that both women should be recognised as Daddy Lumba’s wives.

Fans records Akosua Serwaa on a flight reportedly headed for Europe on January 19, 2026, amid her ongoing legal battle with Odo Broni. Image credit: @beautyqueen_5l, @akoto_trends, @maaadwoa405

Source: TikTok

Akosua Serwaa arrives in Ghana

On Friday, January 9, 2026, a TikTok video went viral on social media showing Daddy Lumba’s first wife at the Düsseldorf Airport in Germany ahead of her first trip to Ghana after her husband’s burial.

Akosua Serwaa touched down in Ghana later that day to a rousing welcome from a large crowd of Ghanaians, led by her unofficial fan group, Team Legal Wives.

Many prominent celebrities, including media personalities Sally Mann and Ohemaa Woyeje, joined in welcoming her in grand style.

Below is a TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa at the Kotoka Airport.

Akosua Serwaa returns to Germany

During her stay in Ghana, Daddy Lumba’s first wife filed to be granted letters of administration to her late husband’s estate.

The filing at the Adum High Court was later halted by a caveat filed by Odo Broni’s lawyers.

She also hosted numerous visitors at the home of popular businessman Kenpong, where she resided during her time in Ghana.

On Monday, January 19, 2026, an image emerged on social media appearing to suggest Akosua Serwaa was returning to Germany.

The photo showed her in a flight and staring down a person who appeared to be recording her on their phone.

According to reports, Akosua Serwaa was headed back to Europe, although her departure had not been publicly announced.

The photos sparked mixed reactions online, with some Odo Broni fans jabbing her quiet departure, while Akosua Serwaa’s defenders slammed their opponents for invading her privacy.

Akosua Serwaa sparks outrage as she waves a marriage certificate banner at the Prempeh Airport in Kumasi on January 11, 2026. Image credit: MahamuduBawumia/Facebook, @gossips24tv, @xtwomedia_gh2

Source: TikTok

Akosua Serwaa sparks outrage with marriage certificate

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa sparked outrage after waving a marriage certificate banner at the Kumasi Prempeh I International Airport.

In a video, Daddy Lumba’s first wife, surrounded by adoring fans, waved a massive banner-like printed certificate to the crowd, triggering massive backlash online.

Source: YEN.com.gh