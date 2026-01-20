The wife of the late Aseibu has made a public appearance at her husband's one-week observation

Sympathisers, industry partners, and friends of the late Aseibu Amanfi have gathered to honour his legacy

Emotional video of the late musician, Aseibu Amanfi's wife, at the event sparks heart-touching comments

A heart-touching video of the late highlife musician, Aseibu Amanfi's wife at his one-week observation has sparked massive reactions from social media users.

Late Aseibu Amanfi’s wife spotted at her husband's one-week observation. Source: @ The BBC Ghana/ Gossip24tv

In the video, the widow is seen quietly seated with her family around her while they all reflect on the life of the singer. The event, which took place at Abuakwa Asenemaso school park, also saw some of his industry colleagues and actors, including the Kumawood star Agya Koo, passing through to mourn with the bereaved family.

Aseibu Amanfi was confirmed dead on December 28, 2025. The announcement was first made by Kofi TV and was later confirmed by his close associate, Odehyieba Keff. According to Keff, Aseibu Amanfi died after battling a short illness.

"I thank everybody who donated after I called for help for him, and may God bless you, but I am here to announce that we have lost him this Christmas Sunday. God has called him [Aseibu Amanfi], and at the appropriate time, we will announce the funeral arrangements," he said.

His passing came two weeks after the legendary highlife artist Daddy Lumba was buried.

Who was Aseibu Amanfi?

Kwabena Owusu, popularly known as Aseibu Amanfi, was a Ghanaian veteran highlife artist who had a lot of songs to his credit. He is well known for his music lyrics as well as proverbs. The musician started his career way back in the year 1976.

He released a lot of songs, including "Kakra Beka Wo" and "Bamaso". The legendary songwriter, Aseibu Amanfi, was loved by many Ghanaians due to his splendid performance.

The death of the "Bamaso" hit maker was least expected. His one-week observation has caused sadness on social media.

Watch the TikTok video of Aseibu Amanfi's wife during his one-week observation below:

Sad video of Aseibu Amanfi's wife causes stir

The trending video of the late singer's wife at his one-week event has triggered heartbreaking comments from fans and social media users alike. Below are some of their comments:

Spacio Reuben wrote:

"One of his songs goes like, “if you hate someone and the person is dead, he is lying down so chew the dead body” he sang it in twi."

Ken Oti wrote:

"Nana hemaa hy3 den."

Lord wrote:

"This man is also gone...ooh."

Zantic wrote:

"The great Legend Farewell Father."

Akubele Ansah wrote:

"May the departed souls rest in perfect peace. This is so sad and heartbreaking to watch. I pray no one loses a loved one."

The legendary musician, Aseibu Amanfi’s wife seen mourning her husband in a trending video. Source: @The BBC Ghana

The TikTok video of Aseibu's sister mourning him is below:

Aseibu Amanfi's sister mourns him

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on a video of the late singer's sister crying profusely after he was confirmed dead. The woman in question, who was in her black outfit, couldn't hold back her tears.

It was evident in the video that she had lost a gem. The video sparked massive reactions from social media users as they dropped consoling words to strengthen her.

