Award-winning Ghanaian musician Sarkodie has written a heartfelt tribute after the passing of the legendary Yaw Sarpong

He opened up about how listening to the late gospel star's songs during his early years helped shape his belief in God

Some social media users have shared similar testimonies in the comments section under Sarkodie's post on Facebook

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie, has paid a touching tribute to the late Yaw Sarpong.

The legendary gospel musician passed away on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at the Emena Hospital.

Sarkodie remembers how Yaw Sarpong's songs shaped his life after the legendary gospel musician's demise. Photo credit: @sarkodie.

Sarkodie pays tribute to Yaw Sarpong

BET winner Sarkodie has joined the list of celebrities who have shared their profound memories of the founder of the Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo.

The Adonai hitmaker, who has made headlines with his upcoming sold-out concert in the UK, spoke about renewing his faith in God.

The award-winning musician also extended his condolences to the grieving family and the people of Ghana for the great loss.

Reactions to Sarkodie's tribute to Yaw Sarpong

Some social media users have commented on Sarkodie's post about Yaw Sarpong's death, claiming that he used small letters to refer to the Most High God in the comments section.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Ski Po commented:

"Na Almighty you dey use small he for instead of He.."

Rita Animah commented:

"Why does everybody post Mr Nana? hmmmmmmmm. He can't leave us oooo."

Emmanuel Tagor Sterling stated:

"Rest well, Music icon... We're just here to observe, learn, love and go..!! We come to this world, we struggle to have power, money, fame and everything, then we leave these things behind and die."

Prince Asamoah stated:

"I don't understand why the Lord is only taking Musicians."

Gul Lyk Ama commented:

"The lyrics of your songs minister healing to the sick, comfort to the bereaved, bring joy and inner peace to the disheartened. Oko Yi for example, chased demons out of someone's path."

"For all the times that you sat to pen down the lyrics, the stress that you sometimes faced on studio works, coupled with the challenges of promoting the albums, remains 'unsung."

"The memory of you, Wofa Yaw and Maame Tiwaa continue to live in our hearts, and your songs preserve your legacy as a Gospel Legend. May the angels shine a light to guide you as you journey to Paradise. Rest in Perfect Peace."

Godwill Kobina Agyei Fraikue commented:

"When coming up as a young Christian boy, I used to listen to his gospel music. I still have all his tape cassettes."

John Agyei-kyem commented:

"I'm happy he made a song with you...RIP Offa Yaw."

Yaw Sarpong's last performance before he died on January 20, 2026. Photo credit: @yawsarpong.

Yaw Sarpong's brother reacts to his passing

The late Yaw Sarpong's brother apparently heard about his passing while attending the one-week observance of the late musician Aseibu Amanfi in the Ashanti Region.

The close relative of the late musician couldn't stop staring at his phone in an emotional video on TikTok.

The elderly man looked visibly sad as he tried to control his emotions as bloggers tried to take videos and photos of him at the funeral grounds.

5 top songs by Yaw Sarpong

The musical group released hit songs which continue to inspire lives and help others to overcome difficulties.

