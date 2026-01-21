Nana Agradaa’s lawyer has denied reports that the Tema High Court ordered the jailed televangelist to pay Empress Gifty GH₵100,000

Addressing the media on January 21 after her appeal hearing at the Amasaman High Court, he described the reports as misleading and untrue

The preacher caused a stir on social media as she appeared visibly emotional at the court amid her 15-year jail term for alleged fraud

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nana Agradaa’s lawyer has denied reports that the Tema High Court ordered the jailed televangelist to pay Empress Gifty GH₵ 100,000.

Nana Agradaas' lawyer slams misleading reports about the jailed preacher's legal settlement with Empress Gifty. Image credit: @originalagradaa, @ghbrain, EmpresGifty/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Popular Ghanaian televangelist, Nana Agradaa, was jailed for 15 years on July 3, 2025, after an Accra High Court convicted her on charges of fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

She was accused of defrauding multiple members of her church after advertising her ability to double money.

The Ghana Police arrested her in 2022 after a viral video emerged online after the service showing many alleged victims weeping about losing huge sums of money.

A three-year trial ensued, which ended with her incarceration at the Nsawam Prison in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Nana Agradaa reaches Empress Gifty settlement

Before she was jailed, the televangelist was engaged in a heated feud with popular gospel singer, Empress Gifty, and her husband, Hopeson Adorye.

The heated beef began after the gospel singer's husband admonished the embattled televangelist and made threats against her over the dollar gift controversy involving the acting GoldBod CEO, Sammy Gyamfi.

In response, the Heaven Way church founder slammed Hopeson and dragged his wife into their feud by disparaging her and making several allegations about their marriage and lifestyle.

In response, Empress Gifty launched a GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit against the preacher.

On January 20, 2025, reports emerged that the Tema High Court had ordered Nana Agradaa to pay the gospel singer GH₵100,000 as part of a settlement.

Below is a Twitter post with the supposed High Court ruling.

Nana Agradaa’s lawyers deny court order

On January 21, Nana Agradaa reappeared in court as the appeal against her 15-year jail term resumed at the Amasaman High Court.

A video showed the embattled televangelist appearing in court with her face covered as usual.

Following the hearing, her lawyer spoke to the media in an attempt to clarify the ‘misleading’ reports about the jailed preacher.

He said it was untrue to claim that the Tema High Court ordered Nana Agradaa to pay Empress Gifty GH₵100,00.

The lawyer said both parties reached an agreement in court, which was for the preacher to cover the gospel singer’s legal fees.

Nana Agradaa’s lawyer advised the media to be circumspect in reporting court proceedings and refrain from misleading the public.

The TikTok video is below.

Nana Agradaa appears visibly emotional as she departs the Amasaman High Court after an appeal hearing on January 21, 2026. Image credit: @gharticles, @atinkatv

Source: Instagram

Nana Agradaa stirs emotions at Amasaman Court

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa stirred emotions at the Amasaman High Court as she departed following a hearing.

In a viral video, the preacher was seen wiping her eyes, appearing to be in tears over her predicament.

According to reports, her appeal has been adjourned to February 5, 2026.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh