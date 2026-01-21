In the aftermath of Yaw Sarpong’s death, his family has shared that he had been showing signs of recovery, making the loss completely unexpected

According to his sister, the gospel musician had been moved from a church facility to his home after appearing stable during repeated family visits

The news of his death has saddened them, as the family insists that nothing about his condition suggested his death was imminent

The family of late gospel musician Yaw Sarpong has finally spoken about his death, and what they shared shows they never expected things to end the way they did.

Yaw Sarpong’s family opens up after his death. Image credit: Jude TV, Adom FM, Yaw Sarpong

Source: TikTok

His brother's wife, known as Yaa, said the family believed he was improving and had hope that he would recover.

She explained that Yaw Sarpong was taken to a church some time ago, where he stayed while people helped him regain his strength.

Family members visited him there from time to time.

According to her, he always looked calm during their visits.

He talked to them and kept saying he was doing fine. Nothing about his condition suggested the worst.

Later, he was moved from the church to his home at Pakyi. Yaa said the family continued to visit him there as well.

During those visits, he appeared stable and responsive. He spoke well and even looked stronger than before.

Because of this, the family felt relaxed and believed he was recovering slowly.

She said his death came suddenly and dumbfounded everyone in the family.

Yaw Sarpong was impactful on the family

Yaa also spoke about the role Yaw Sarpong played in her personal life.

She said he was very involved in her marriage and always helped whenever there were issues between her and her husband.

He took time to listen and help them settle their problems.

She added that she loved him so much that she named her third child after him.

To her, he was more than a brother.

Watch the TikTok video below:

For the family, Yaw Sarpong was not just a known gospel musician.

He was someone they trusted and believed was getting better. That is why his death has been very hard for them to accept.

J.Y Adu reacted to Yaw Sarpong's death

Ghanaian man of God Bishop J.Y Adu has sparked controversy online after slamming late gospel singer Yaw Sarpong’s family, accusing them of causing his death.

In an interview with Adom FM in Accra, the founder and leader of the New Jerusalem Chapel in Kumasi claimed that the family arrived for Yaw Sarpong a day after Maame Tiwaa passed away on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

The man of God claimed that despite his warnings that they would be unable to treat his illness, they insisted on taking him to their family house.

Bishop Adu claimed that Sarpong's untimely death resulted from the family's disregard for his warning.

New reports suggest that the deceased legendary gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong, allegedly died days after learning of Maame Tiwaa's passing. Image Credit: Yaw Sarpong.

Source: Facebook

Yaw Sarpong was informed of Tiwaa's death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that, following the death of Yaw Sarpong, just a month after Maame Tiwaa’s passing, unsettling details about his final days are slowly coming to light

For weeks, a heartbreaking truth was kept from him, as those around Yaw Sarpong wrestled with whether he could handle the news of Tiwaa’s death

When the truth finally reached him, only days stood between that moment and Yaw Sarpong’s own passing

Source: YEN.com.gh