Angel Asiamah appeared at the Tema High Court on July 16, 2025, for the resumption of Nana Agradaa's GH₵ 20 million defamation suit with Empress Gifty

Asiamah was sharply dressed in a suit and tie and was seen engaged in a spirited discussion with his wife's lawyers ahead of their entrance to the courtroom

Ghanaians praised him for supporting his jailed wife through her legal woes, but some netizens claimed he looked stressed

Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, appeared before the Tema High Court on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, as the preacher’s legal battle with gospel singer Empress Gifty continued.

Asiamah was spotted in the company of the embattled televangelist’s lawyers.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Asiamah could be seen in a deep conversation with his wife’s lawyers ahead of their appearance in court.

Ghanaians on social media praised the junior pastor at the Heaven Way Church for being a supportive husband and for being stylish and always appearing in public looking impeccably dressed.

Others observed that Asiamah looked worried, having appeared at the Amasaman High Court barely 24 hours ago for Nana Agradaa’s bail hearing.

The controversial televangelist continues to be entangled in numerous legal battles despite her incarceration, leading some netizens to express worry that the constant court appearances would take a toll on her husband.

The Instagram video of Angel Asiamah at the Tema High Court is below.

Empress Gifty and Agradaa’s defamation case resumes

Angel Asiamah appeared at the Tema High Court for the resumption of Empress Gifty’s GH₵ 20 million defamation case against his wife, Agradaa.

The gospel singer sued the preacher after claiming that she engages in multiple affairs to fund her lavish lifestyle.

During their first court date, Empress Gifty notched a preliminary victory when the court awarded costs of GH₵ 6,000 against Agradaa for bringing a frivolous application calling for the case to be tossed out.

The trial was adjourned to July 15, but the preacher ended up being jailed before her next court date.

An Accra Circuit Court sentenced her to 15 years in prison after being convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

In light of her sentence and her current incarceration at the Nsawam Prison, located in the Eastern Region, Agradaa’s legal team filed a motion in the case for the trial to be moved from the Greater Accra Region.

The TikTok video of the new developments in the case is below.

Asiamah’s appearance at Tema Court stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the video of Asiamah at the Tema High Court.

maame_simplicity said:

"What again? Can’t you just leave them alone? Haba!"

kwesi_banton wrote:

"Agradaa too, she worry this guy oo."

real_esinam commented:

"The lawyer need to be charged la."

seyramtv said:

"How can we be sure Agradaa is observing the "hard labour" injunction placed on her?"

i_am_nhyiraba wrote:

"Asiamah you go dey go court taya."

roselovebensmith commented:

"Asiamah too wear t shirt kakraa na Ghanafo honu wo mb) na always suit and ties😂😂😂😂."

cecil4christ said:

"To be a lazyman is not easy ooo 😂😂. See ur life."

Asiamah begs for Presidential pardon for Agradaa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Asiamah pleaded for a Presidential pardon for his jailed wife, Nana Agradaa.

During a church service on Sunday, July 13, a few days after the preacher was jailed for 15 years for fraud, Asiamah led his congregation to plead with President Mahama.

The whole church went down on their knees and petitioned the President to have mercy on their leader and grant her clemency.

