Kofi Ampofo, aka Mona Mobl Ɛ , was recently spotted at the Akim Oda car station after a Facebook user shared a photo of him taken from inside a trotro

Ɛ His current appearance has sparked widespread concern on social media, with many users concerned about his situation and saying he looks unwell

Mona MoblƐ's sighting has reignited conversations about his well-being, especially after past efforts were made to support and rehabilitate him

A photo shared in the popular Ghanaian Facebook community group, Trotro Diaries, has stirred fresh concern about the social media personality known as Mona MoblƐ, whose real name is Kofi Ampofo.

Mona Mobl3 spotted in a distressing state years after public intervention. Image credit: Kofi TV, Trotro diaries

Source: Facebook

According to the post, a group member was seated in a trotro at the Akim Oda car station when he spotted Mona MoblƐ outside.

The user explained in brief that he took a photo of the personality through the trotro window and posted it in the group.

The image quickly caught attention, with many members reacting in the comments.

Mona MoblƐ became a familiar face on social media after several of his street videos went viral.

Over time, it became clear that he was dealing with mental health challenges.

While some people turned him into a meme, others expressed concern about his well-being, with journalist Kofi Adoma previously supporting him.

He reportedly took Mona MoblƐ off the streets, provided him with clothes, and made efforts to help improve his condition.

The gesture was widely praised at the time, and many hoped it would lead to lasting change.

However, the recent photo shared from the trotro suggests that Mona MoblƐ may be back on the streets.

Check out the Facebook post below:

Ghanaian online personality Mona Mobl3 sparks concern years after Kofi Adoma’s assistance. Image credit: Trotro diaries

Source: Facebook

Netizens react to new image of Mona Mobl3

His current appearance in the image has left some social media users worried, with many saying he does not look well.

The single photo, taken quietly from a trotro seat, has once again brought attention to his situation.

Check out some comments below:

Samuel De-back kyei commented:

"Come to Akim Oda stations, and you'll be seeing him often."

Nana Adjei Kwabia commented:

"People with mental disorder needs assistance from the government."

Tatale Rams commented:

"I remember some artists using him in their music, meaning he wasn’t okay at that time."

Michael Nana Showboy Abronoma commented:

"Kofi Adoma, come for ur property."

Goldfrog commented:

"Hmmmm."

Actress Moesha Boduong resurfaces online

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Moesha Boduong had stirred sorrow online after a fresh video showed her pleading to God for healing, marking a rare public appearance since she suffered a debilitating stroke in January 2024.

In the February 10, 2026, video, the Ghanaian actress appeared seated and smiling gently as she prayed, sparking emotional reactions and renewed calls for prayers from social media users.

Her family previously said the stroke had affected the right side of her body and left her dependent on life support, prompting her brother to launch a GoFundMe campaign that received widespread support.

After rumours of his death circulated in 2025, Nana Obrempong is seen living quietly in the US in 2026. Image credit: @jerrybond63

Source: TikTok

Nana Kwame Obrempong resurfaces in the USA

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor, Nana Kwame Obrempong, has been spotted in the United States looking healthy, lively and in good spirits, putting past death rumours to rest.

The actor was seen posing for a casual photo with TikTok user Jerry Bond on a street in front of a Mercedes-Benz, reassuring fans who were once worried after false reports claimed that he had passed away.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh