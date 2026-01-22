The late gospel legend Yaw Sarpong’s brother stirred drama online after declaring publicly that the revered musician was not married at the time of his death

Speaking at the family house, he claimed Yaw Sarpong ended his marriage to Adwoa Pinamang long before falling ill, saying the family even pleaded with his estranged wife to return to no avail

The video of Yaw Sarpong's brother speaking stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians comparing their family dynamics to that of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba

The late gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong’s brother, has stirred controversy on social media after claiming emphatically that his late brother was divorced at the time of his death.

Yaw Sarpong’s brother sparks controversy as he states that the late musician allegedly divorced his wife years before his death. Image credit: YawSarpong, @deprincegh/TikTok, MagharebTV/YouTube

Source: Facebook

Veteran Ghanaian singer and founder of the Asomafo gospel band, Yaw Sarpong, passed away on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at the age of 66.

According to reports, he died at the Emena Hospital in Kumasi, where he had been receiving treatment for the past few weeks.

Yaw Sarpong battled multiple ailments in the final years of his life and was being cared for by Maame Tiwaa, one of the singers in his band. His wife, Adwoa Pinamang, was so concerned about their relationship that she dragged them to Oyerepa FM’s relationship show hosted by Auntie Naa, accusing Maame Tiwaa of destroying her marriage.

Below is a YouTube video of Yaw Sarpong's wife on Oyerepa FM.

Yaw Sarpong’s brother clarifies marital status

Speaking with Ghanaian bloggers at their family house on January 22, 2026, Yaw Sarpong’s brother sought to clear the air about his late sibling’s marital status.

He claimed that Yaw Sarpong had divorced his wife a long time ago, even before he fell ill in 2012.

“Yaw Sarpong does not have a wife. If you check his public utterances, he was interviewed on UTV by Nana Ama McBrown, and he said he is no longer married but that his wife left him a long time ago. When he got sick in 2012, he told me he had been divorced for five years,” he said.

The late musician’s brother added that at one point, they even asked Adwoa Pinamang to return and take care of Yaw Sarpong as a way to mend their issues, but she refused to do so, forcing them to seek Maame Tiwaa’s help.

“When he got sick, we asked her to take care of him as a way to mend their issues, but she refused. That's when we asked Maame Tiwaa to become his caretaker,” he added.

The TikTok video of Yaw Sarpong’s brother speaking is below.

Bishop J.Y. Adu claims Yaw Sarpong's health worsened after his wife dragged him to Auntie Naa for alleged infidelity. Image credit: GhPageTV, FredKyeiMensah

Source: Facebook

J.Y Adu addresses Yaw Sarpong’s health challenges

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop J.Y. Adu spoke about the health challenges Yaw Sarpong faced during the final years of his life.

In a video, he also narrated how the gospel musician’s health rapidly deteriorated after his wife’s appearance on Oyerepa FM, during which she accused him of cheating on her with his colleague, Maame Tiwaa.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh