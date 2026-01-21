Bishop John Yaw Adu has caused a stir with his recent revelations regarding the passing of veteran musician Yaw Sarpong

Speaking in an interview, the respected man of God detailed certain actions by the family of Yaw Sarpong, which took a toll on his health

Ghanaians across the country have mourned the passing of the late musician and consoled the family on their loss

Bishop John Yaw Adu, leader and founder of New Jerusalem Chapel, has made an interesting disclosure regarding Yaw Sarpong, who reportedly passed on January 20, 2026.

The respected man of God, in an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, stated that the health condition of the late musician worsened after the estranged wife of the late musician, Maame Pinamang, appeared on Oyerepa FM to accuse him of infidelity.

Shedding more light on this, Bishop J. Y. Adu, who once took care of Yaw Sarpong at his Sokoban Ampayoo residence in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, stated that the musician was massively affected anytime he heard discussions about his marriage on the radio.

“The accusations that were made against him were untrue. Ever since they went to Oyerepa FM to peddle falsehoods about him, that is what escalated his medical condition.

"He was okay and was even singing, and I have videos to prove it. But when he heard discussions about himself on radio, that is when his sickness worsened. So when his condition became severe, he lost his memory.”

Bishop J. Y. Adu also lamented the other actions of Yaw Sarpong’s family, claiming they even reported him to Manhyia.

Yaw Sarpong passed away on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at the age of 66 at the Emena Hospital in Kumasi, where he had been receiving treatment for the past few weeks.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Ghanaians mourn Yaw Sarpong

Netizens have expressed sorrow over the passing of Yaw Sarpong.

Patrick Asihene indicated:

“There’s nothing that we will do on Earth that makes us stay forever. Let’s learn to love each other, worship the One who sent us here, and live a life pleasing to His holy name, not our own thoughts. Soon we will all go one after the other. May he find peace with God calling him home.”

Susana Martinson opined:

“Aww, may he rest in peace. His songs gave hope and encouragement, and I still love to listen to them.”

Olinga Patrick Adom indicated:

“I loved his songs with Tiwaa, a great combination. May both of their souls rest in perfect peace in God’s bosom.”

Steve Dee Blink stated:

“We came with nothing and we are going with nothing, but humans keep fighting for everything. Why? May the good God have mercy on us.”

Kudom Solomon stated:

“Eiiiii, what’s happening? Tiwaa is gone and now the legend himself. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Sampson Addai Fotiah commented:

“When you want to stop alcohol, p3 na different wahala. Rest in peace, legend.”

Fire Oja prophecy on Yaw Sarpong trends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian prophet Fire Oja sparked debate on social media after a video of a prophecy he made concerning Yaw Sarpong resurfaced.

Fire Oja earned plaudits after the resurfaced video showed the prophet speaking about a disturbing vision he claimed to have seen about Yaw Sarpong.

He elaborated on the vision, describing it as an ominous warning for the gospel singer.

