Serwaa Amihere gave fans a rare peek into her new life as a lawyer after welcoming Shatta Wale to the law firm where she currently practises

The GHOne TV anchor beamed with excitement as the dancehall star surprised her with a HOTWAV phone at her workplace, expressing anticipation at using the gift

Serwaa shared the encounter on TikTok on January 21, 2026, delighting fans who were thrilled to finally see where the newly called lawyer works

Ghanaian media personality and lawyer, Serwaa Amihere, has left fans delighted after showing off where she works as counsel.

The GhOne television anchor was visited at the offices of her law firm by controversial musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, popularly known as Shatta Wale.

The dancehall artist recently announced himself as one of the co-owners of the cell phone brand HotWav in Ghana and visited the new lawyer to gift her one of the phones.

In a video shared by Serwaa Amihere to her TikTok account on January 21, 2026, she can be seen receiving the phone from the hands of the On God hitmaker.

Serwaa Amihere expressed delight at the gift and said she could not wait to start using it and recording the video for social media.

Amihere also noted in her caption that Shatta Wale visited her at her law firm, giving Ghanaians an early glimpse into where the prominent media personality has been practising as a lawyer since being called to the bar.

"Shatta Wale gifted me a HOTWAV Phone. So King Shatta Wale paid us a visit at the firm and delivered my HOTWAV to me. Can’t wait to take videos and explore how it can make my daily tasks easier 😊," she captioned her photo post.

The TikTok post shared by Serwaa Amihere is below.

Serwaa Amihere called to the bar

Popular GhOne TV host Serwaa Amihere was officially called to the Ghana Bar on October 10, 2025.

Her massive achievement arrived after a multi-year journey that began with enrolling at the Faculty of Law of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), graduating in 2023 with a second-class upper honours degree.

Serwaa Amihere proceeded to enroll at the Ghana School of Law in 2023 after passing the entrance exams and officially completed her studies in August 2025.

After being called to the bar, the new lawyer has been spotted on a few occasions at the Accra High Court.

According to her, she is currently studying the profession at a law firm and has not yet qualified to start handling cases.

Below is a Twitter video of Serwaa Amihere attending a hearing at the Accra High Court.

Serwaa Amihere slams bloggers at High Court

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere slammed some Ghanaian bloggers for recording her arrival at the Accra High Court on December 16, 2025.

In an appearance on Angel FM on December 18, the GHOne TV presenter said that she was not comfortable with her celebrity status being dragged into her legal career.

The journalist urged bloggers to respect the professional environment of the courts, noting that she was still a novice in the legal field, adding that her bosses were also uncomfortable with the media circus.

