Shatta Wale faced the prospect of paying heavy damages after the Accra High Court granted an injunction in favour of media personality Akwasi Aboagye

The injunction, announced in a statement released on Monday, January 19, 2026, stemmed from a lawsuit over alleged defamatory comments made against the veteran broadcaster

The ruling stirred debate online, coming just days after reports that Shatta Wale had initiated a separate lawsuit against Blakk Rasta over similar defamatory comments

Ghanaian dancehall king Shatta Wale faces huge damages after losing a court case to popular media personality, Akwasi Aboagye.

Peace FM presenter Kwasi Aboagye secures victory in a defamation lawsuit against Shatta Wale at the Accra High Court.

The Accra High Court, General Jurisdiction Division 8, granted an injunction application submitted by the former presenter of Peace FM's Entertainment Review.

The application followed a TikTok live broadcast on May 6, 2024, in which the two defendants in the case, dancehall singer Charles Nii Armah Mensah, aka Shatta Wale, and Valentina Agyeiwaa, aka Afia Schwarzenegger, allegedly made comments against the plaintiff that were deemed defamatory.

During the broadcast, they claimed that Kwasi Aboagye engaged in criminal conduct and infidelity, among others.

The media personality took action by filing a lawsuit in late 2024 seeking an apology, retraction, an injunction against the defendants from passing further defamatory comments, and GHC8 million in damages.

According to a statement released on January 19, the judge granted one of the plaintiff’s reliefs after the defendants failed to respond and file a defence, moving the case forward to the damages stage.

Shatta Wale sues Blakk Rasta

The news of Kwasi Aboagye’s legal triumph over Shatta Wale stirred heavy debate on social media as it arrived shortly after Shatta Wale sued a media personality.

Reports of the lawsuit emerged on social media on Monday, January 19, 2026.

It stemmed from Blakk Rasta allegedly describing Shatta Wale as a 'self-confessed king of fraud' in an editorial on his Blakk Pot show.

Reactions to Kwasi Aboagye’s Shatta Wale lawsuit

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the latest development in Kwasi Aboagye’s lawsuit against Shatta Wale.

Attakorah Akua Asantewa said:

"This world no dey balance? See who is running to the court 🤪."

Bernard Amoah wrote:

"You think Justice Dorinda will mind you? Tweeaaaa, you are not Odo Broni oo,"

Peter Dwaynezay Maalinyuur commented:

"This year will be very long paaaaa, but in the long run person who gets evidence will surely collect the money."

Bîgg Ākwēss said:

"I said Shata Wale will lose that case simply, koraa 😂. Evidence abounds everywhere from his own utterances."

Shatta Wale reportedly sues Blakk Rasta and demands GH₵100 million for allegedly defaming him.

Kwasi Aboagye slams Shatta Wale

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwasi Aboagye blasted Shatta Wale for allegedly lying about his performance feed.

Speaking on his show, Entertainment Review, the veteran broadcaster dismissed the artist's claims that he was paid £80,000 to perform at the Ghana Music Awards UK in 2023.

