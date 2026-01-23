Former education minister Yaw Osei Adutwum has made his parents proud after establishing three schools in the United States of America

He spoke about the three charter schools that are operating abroad and his long-standing commitment to education on the Delay Show

Social media users have applauded the Ghanaian politician for creating jobs and changing the lives of different families across the world

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Ghanaian Minister of Education Yaw Osei Adutwum has opened up about his investments in education in the United States of America.

The politician, who served under the Nana Akufo-Addo administration, spoke about his schools in an interview with Deloris 'Delay' Frimpong Manso.

Former education minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum, says he has employed over 200 teachers at his school, New Designs Charter Schools, in the US. Photo credit: @newdesignscharterschool.

Source: Instagram

Yaw Osei Adutwum builds schools in US

The Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region stated that he was the founder of the New Designs Charter Schools in the American state of California.

In the interview with Delay, Yaw Osei Adutwum explained that the rapid enrollment of students at the first campus encouraged him to establish another school in a different location.

According to the educationist, the overseas-based schools received strong recommendations, leading to an increase in applications and admissions.

Adutwum disclosed that he currently oversees three campuses in the US, with over 2,000 students and about 200 teaching and non-teaching staff.

The Instagram videos of Yaw Osei Adutwum discussing his schools in America are below:

Yaw Osei Adutwum sacks Obroni teacher

Yaw Osei Adutwum also recalled an incident where he was compelled to dismiss a white female teacher at one of his schools.

He explained that the chemistry teacher had a strong passion for horse riding and occasionally suffered falls during training sessions, which affected her performance at work.

The New Patriotic Party member said he found it difficult to believe he had terminated the contract of a white staff member, considering his humble beginnings in Jachie in the Ashanti Region.

Former Education Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum gives a speech at a public event, having established three schools in the United States. Photo credit: @yoa.

Source: Facebook

He added that other staff members later informed him that the teacher was in tears, as she was the main provider for her family.

According to Adutwum, who is also a member of the Church of Pentecost, he later decided to re-employ her out of kindness.

The Instagram video of Yaw Osei Adutwum's interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show is below:

Reactions to Yaw Osei Adutwum's US schools

Some social media users have applauded former education minister Yaw Osei Adutwum for creating employment for over 200 people in the United States of America. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

evolvene_lia stated:

"Aww this is the doing of the Lord, I tap into these blessings for myself and my husband 🙌."

lhamptey stated:

"Y'all don't know who Delay is😍😍🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️."

milla_cool_stuff commented:

"International Deloris❤️❤️❤️❤️."

msghiftie._ commented:

"Delay was soo happy interviewing him😍😂😂 and their laughter was contagious 😍😍😂😂."

yaaresilience stated:

"I don't know him but this is so interesting and I laughed with both of you too."

retta_twum commented:

"I love this interview already 😂😂😂."

Yesiampaakow stated:

"Now @the_delay_show goes for key figures 😍😍😍."

missy_nayan commented:

"👏👏👏😂😂😂😂 @the_delay_show ɔbiaa ntumi delay, delay wo ghana ha. Aduro biaa nka dan mu. The Man!. 😍."

Sammy Awuku's wife builds schools in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported on Sammy Awuku's wife, who built a plush school in Ghana to ensure smooth teaching and learning for the 'elite'.

Mary Anane Awuku's institution, Brain Hill International School, has two campuses in the Greater Accra Region at East Legon and Gbawe, respectively.

Social media users commented on Sammy Awuku's wife's video after she won an award for promoting quality education in Ghana, applauding her success.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh