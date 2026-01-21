The demise of Yaw Sarpong has generated controversy in the wake of the circumstances surrounding his passing

Bishop John Yaw Adu, leader and founder of New Jerusalem Chapel, has broken his silence on the passing of Ghanaian gospel singer Yaw Sarpong on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

This comes after the respected man of God shared details of his time with the late musician.

Looking visibly sad, Bishop J.Y. Adu questioned the decision of Yaw Sarpong’s family to come for the gospel musician at his place, at the New Jerusalem Worship Centre in Sokoban-Ampayoo, particularly knowing that he was still undergoing treatment.

He disclosed that Yaw Sarpong left his place without being given any of the medicine that had sustained him all this time.

Bishop J.Y. Adu then revealed that he and his wife were the ones who covered the expenses regarding Yaw Sarpong’s treatment.

Bishop J. Adu then expressed pain that the veteran musician was no more.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 200 likes and 15 comments.

Reaction to Yaw Sarpong’s passing

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have mourned the passing of the veteran gospel singer.

Nicholas Bampoe Addo stated:

“You made Christianity feel so real as it is. Your songs teach us to be patient while waiting on God. The hosts of Heaven await to welcome you home for a great work done.”

Elikem Pro stated:

“You are alive today not by any grace but because your time is not yet up. Every second that passes brings you closer to your grave.”

Nana Baah indicated:

“Aww, hmm. The day I heard about the demise of Maame Tiwa, one who took care of him, I told myself Wofa Yaw will never see the end of 2026. O God, we have lost a great legend.”

George Mintah added:

“Owuo deɛ ɔnnim fɛreɛ, owuo selection nnyɛ koraa; The son of the land is gone; he had dreams for tomorrow, plans for next week, next month, next year, and even the next five years; but now he belongs to eternity. Life is scary, full of unfulfilled ambitions, life is a mystery. One moment we laugh, the next seconds we are mourning. So I ask you, did I wrong you? Let’s talk, let’s forgive. The grudges, the hate, the pride won’t save us.”

Yaw Sarpong spotted after Maame Tiwaa’s death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Sarpong was sighted in public days after Maame Tiwaa passed away from illness.

The veteran gospel singer was being honoured with an award from a Kumasi-based NGO at the New Jerusalem Worship Centre in Sokoban-Ampayoo.

