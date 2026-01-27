Benson the Actor has finally spoken after the awkward IShowSpeed moment that left many Ghanaians upset

His explanation shared a detail that few people noticed during the encounter at Independence Square, which went viral

A final comment he made has now changed how some people are reacting to the incident

After online backlash, Ghanaian content creator Benson the Actor has finally spoken about his awkward encounter with American streamer IShowSpeed at Independence Square.

Benson explained that the moment was never meant to be taken seriously.

Benson, in his encounter with Speed, ended up being pushed away by his bodyguards.

In a video shared after the incident, Benson said the idea was planned as a joke from the start.

Watch the TikTok video of his encounter with IShowSpeed below:

According to him, he fixed feathers on his skin ahead of time so he could tell Speed he could fly.

He explained that when he met the streamer, he first asked him if he could fly.

When Speed said no, he jokingly replied that he could make him fly.

Benson the actor said he tapped Speed on the chest three times, and Speed responded by doing the same to him.

He then told Speed to hold him so they could fly together, and Speed went along with it by holding him.

Benson insisted the whole exchange was meant to be playful, not something to be taken literally.

He jokingly added that if he truly had the power to fly, he would not arrive at Independence Square on a motorbike.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Social media users reacted to Benson's explanation

His comment drew laughter from some viewers, while others remained unimpressed.

The explanation has divided opinions online.

Some people say the backlash was unnecessary and that Benson was simply trying to entertain. Others still feel the moment was poorly timed and made Ghana look bad in front of an international audience.

Despite the mixed reactions, Benson maintains that there was no bad intention behind his actions, saying it was just a joke that went further than expected.

Check out some comments below:

Mavori commented:

"We all agreed to be very well comported."

Pkayy commented:

"Come on, man, he really tried to catch the guy's attention, he just did it for fun while y’all are not applauding him."

Mu-haiman commented:

"The whole point was funny, and that’s what he did ."

Kratos commented:

"I’m I the only one who doesn’t find this one funny? 🤔."

Real Malaika guyguy commented:

"I was even shy 😂."

