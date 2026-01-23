Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu shared that Akosua Serwaa never contacted him to ask about Daddy Lumba’s burial site

He hinted that the answer she seeks may already be closer than expected, as her own children know the exact resting place

The Abusuapanin suggested that the silence between them is the real reason behind the growing confusion

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, popularly known as Tupac, has again addressed another sensitive issue surrounding Akosua Serwaa during the same phone interview on Adom FM.

This time, the discussion focused on claims that Akosua Serwaa allegedly does not know where her late husband, Daddy Lumba, was buried.

During the interview, the host asked Abusuapanin Tupac whether he had personally shown Akosua Serwaa the burial site of the late highlife legend.

In his response, he made it clear that such a thing had never happened and explained why.

Abusuapanin advised Akosua Serwaa on burial site

According to him, Akosua Serwaa has not reached out to him in any form since the burial, making it impossible for him to take her to the resting place of her husband.

He stressed that communication is key in such matters and without it, there was simply no way he could act on his own.

Tupac further stated that the situation should not be complicated, as Akosua Serwaa’s children were fully present during the funeral and burial arrangements.

He explained that her children travelled from Germany, took part in the funeral, and were aware of every detail surrounding their father’s final journey.

He added that if Akosua Serwaa truly wanted to know the exact location of Daddy Lumba’s grave, she could easily ask her children, who know precisely where their father was laid to rest.

The Abusuapanin sounded firm but calm as he spoke, insisting that he had done his part as family head.

He maintained that the ongoing misunderstandings could be resolved through simple communication, but until then, he believes the responsibility lies with those who were present at the burial.

Abuasuapanin expressed his disappointment in Akosua Serwaa

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, popularly known as 'Tupac', has opened up emotionally after learning that Akosua Serwaa visited Ghana without visiting him.

Speaking during a phone interview on Adom FM, the family head sounded deeply hurt as he addressed what he described as a painful snub.

According to him, during the funeral of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, Akosua Serwaa was unable to travel to Ghana.

He said the family accepted the situation in good faith and never held her absence against her.

However, Tupac said he was disappointed and saddened to hear that she later returned to Ghana after the funeral and visited some family members without acknowledging him as the Abusuapanin.

