Billboards promoting the late Daddy Lumba’s second funeral have been unexpectedly taken down, sparking curiosity and conversations across Ghana

Reports indicate that the KNUST Top Maxima and Manhyia Roundabout billboards have now been replaced, drawing uncertainty around the funeral plans

This billboard was mounted in December 2025 to advertise the funeral, which was being organised by the first wife, Akosua Serwaa, and was scheduled to be held in March 2026 in Kumasi and Accra

Ghanaians have been left quietly reflective after billboards mounted to promote the second funeral of music legend Daddy Lumba were taken down across parts of Kumasi.

Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba's March funeral Billboard in Kumasi has been taken down.

What started as a routine glimpse at funeral billboards quickly became a moment of dismay for fans, many of whom had grown deeply attached to the public farewell plans.

Daddy Lumba's funeral billboards quietly removed

In an Instagram video shared by Zionfelixdotcom, the content creator visited the exact locations where the billboards once stood, KNUST Top Maxima and Manhyia Roundabout. Where bold images and funeral details about the Highlife legend that once commanded attention were no more on the streets.

By January 19, 2026, both billboards had been completely replaced, sparking conversations and panick amoghts fans.

As curiosity grew, attention shifted to Akosua Serwaa, the late Daddy Lumba's first wife and the chief organiser of the second funeral. Reports indicated that she had travelled from Ghana to Germany just hours before the billboards were taken down.

Despite the silence from official sources, supporters have continued to show warmth and understanding, recognising the emotional weight such responsibilities carry. Akosua Serwaa, who shared three children with the music legend, has received steady encouragement from fans who admire her strength and grace during this season.

March funeral plans await fresh direction

Earlier announcements had stated that the second funeral would take place on March 14 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the same venue used for the first ceremony in December 2025, though with a different programme structure.

For now, no official update has clarified whether the removal signals a change in plans or a simple reorganisation. Still, Ghanaians remain hopeful, trusting that any decision will honour Daddy Lumba’s legacy with dignity, love, and unity.

As the nation waits, one thing remains certain: the affection for Daddy Lumba and respect for his family continue to shine brightly.

Akosua Serwaa arrives in Ghana

On Friday, January 9, 2026, a video went viral on social media showing Daddy Lumba’s first wife at the Düsseldorf Airport in Germany ahead of her first trip to Ghana after her husband’s burial.

Akosua Serwaa touched down in Ghana later that day to a rousing welcome from a large crowd of Ghanaians, led by her unofficial fan group, Team Legal Wives.

Many prominent celebrities, including media personalities Sally Mann and Ohemaa Woyeje, joined in welcoming her in grand style.

Akosua Serwaa returns to Germany

During her stay in Ghana, Daddy Lumba’s first wife filed to be granted letters of administration to her late husband’s estate.

The filing at the Adum High Court was later halted by a caveat filed by Odo Broni’s lawyers.

She also hosted numerous visitors at the home of popular businessman Kenpong, where she resided during her time in Ghana.

On Monday, January 19, 2026, an image emerged on social media appearing to suggest Akosua Serwaa was returning to Germany.

The photo showed her in a flight and staring down a person who appeared to be recording her on their phone.

According to reports, Akosua Serwaa was headed back to Europe, although her departure had not been publicly announced.

The photos sparked mixed reactions online, with some Odo Broni fans jabbing her quiet departure, while Akosua Serwaa’s defenders slammed their opponents for invading her privacy.

Akosua Serwaa sparks outrage as she waves a marriage certificate banner at the Prempeh Airport in Kumasi on January 11, 2026.

