Daddy Lumba’s Abusuapanin, "Tupac", was seen after a church service calmly conversing with Prophet Theo Miracle, the leader of Afrigospel Miracle Church

The interaction took place beside Tupac’s Volkswagen Jetta Mk4, a car previously spotted at his residence and estimated to be worth about $6,000

The moment presented a quieter and more reflective side of Tupac, away from public controversy, as he blended faith with everyday life

Abusuapanin "Tupac" was recently seen after a church service, sharing a quiet moment with Prophet Theo Miracle, a scene that felt simple but meaningful to those who noticed it.

Daddy Lumba’s Abusuapanin reappears quietly with his sleek Volkswagen. Image credit: PROPHET THEO MIRACLE (TikTok), UTV (TikTok) & Burnsville Volkswagen

The two were engaged in a relaxed conversation outside the church premises, away from the pulpit and cameras, giving the interaction a very human touch.

Prophet Theo Miracle is the founder and leader of Afrigospel Miracle Church, a well-known Pentecostal ministry that places strong emphasis on miracles, healing and deliverance.

Over the years, the church has grown steadily, attracting followers from across Africa and the diaspora through powerful services and an active online presence.

His ministry has become especially popular among young worshippers and those seeking spiritual renewal.

What caught the attention of many on this day was the setting.

Abusuapanin "Tupac" flaunted his Volkswagen Jetta Mk4

Abusuapanin "Tupac" stood beside his Volkswagen Jetta Mk4, calmly holding the car door as he spoke with the prophet.

There was nothing flashy about the moment. It felt natural and grounded, almost like two ordinary men exchanging thoughts after worship.

The same Volkswagen Jetta Mk4 has been spotted before at Tupac’s residence and is believed to be part of his personal car collection.

The model is known for its durability and practicality and is estimated to be worth about six thousand dollars, a modest but respectable vehicle.

For observers, the moment offered a different side of Abusuapanin "Tupac". Beyond titles and public debates, he appeared reflective and approachable, blending traditional faith and everyday life in a way many could relate to.

Abusuapanin "Tupac" residence surfaced online

A blogger, Akwesi Pireman, recently visited Abusuapanyin Tupac’s home.

The house radiates success. It features a large, well-maintained yard and an overall atmosphere that suggests he seems to have built everything from the ground up.

The blogger showed Abusuapanyin Tupac’s car collection. He has a Mercedes-Benz, a Jeep, and a Volkswagen parked there.

The blogger’s video did more than showcase a man who has succeeded; it showed a leader who is confident and composed.

For many Ghanaians, this tour was the first time they had seen Abusuapanyin "Tupac" outside of all the media controversies.

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu launches the Tupac clothing brand in a viral video. Photo credit: @kofiowusu.

Abusuapanin "Tupac" launched his clothing brand

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu has caused a stir after launching a clothing brand at the late legendary Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba’s, funeral thanksgiving service.

The event took place at Heroes Park on December 14, 2025, after the viral funeral ceremony on December 13.

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin rose to fame after the singer's demise due to what many perceive as his mishandling of funeral arrangements for the late musician.

