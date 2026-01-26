Salma Mumin has taken a swipe at her former friend and socialite, Moesha Boduong, amid controversy over her alleged BBL

In a video, the actress slammed her former friend over some past remarks while reacting to a comment from a netizen

Salma Mumin's criticism of Moesha Boduong has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Veteran Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Abdul Mumin Umu Salma Tando, popularly known as Salma Mumin, has slammed her former friend Moesha Boduong amid controversy over her alleged body enhancement.

Salma Mumin blasts Moesha Boduong amid criticisms over her alleged body enhancement. Photo source: @salmamumin, @moesha_boduong_daily1

Source: Instagram

Recently, the actress expressed her frustration at the relentless social media criticism she has faced about her body.

In a candid Instagram post on January 23, 2026, Salma slammed individuals who persistently attack her on these platforms, urging them to reconsider their harmful behaviour.

She emphasised that such derogatory comments can have a profound and detrimental impact on an individual's mental, emotional, and psychological well-being.

Addressing the stereotype of being labelled a "slay queen," Salma Mumin clarified that her decision to undergo body enhancement was deeply personal.

She firmly stated that the harsh judgments regarding her character and the choices she makes about her appearance are entirely unwarranted.

Salma's post garnered more criticism from social media users, who compared her situation to that of her former friend Moesha Boduong, who had previously undergone a body enhancement surgery before her ongoing health issues.

The Instagram post of Salma Mumin reacting to criticisms over her alleged body enhancement is below:

Salma Mumin slams Moesha Boduong

In a TikTok video she shared on Sunday, January 25, 2026, Salma Mumin responded to a comment from a netizen who compared her and Moesha.

In response, she threw shots at Moesha, calling her delusional over her reaction to a past statement she made after their friendship ended.

Salma, whose father passed away on Saturday, November 1, 2025, accused her embattled former friend of making several allegations against her without providing any evidence.

Moesha Boduong shows improvement in her recovery as she jams to music with Amanda Agyapong in a car. Photo source: @jessicasbloggh1, @moesha_boduong_daily1

Source: Instagram

The actress also slammed fans for believing in the allegations against her because of the public perception of her.

She wrote:

"You guys should stop me disturbing about Moesha. She was delusional in thinking I trolled her because we had fallen out of friendship."

"She said this without any kinda concrete proof, but you all believe it because you all just can’t wait to see people call me the bad guy. 😅 And guess what, I accept the challenge."

The TikTok videos of Salma Mumin slamming Moesha Boduong are below:

Reactions to Salma Mumin blasting Moesha Boduong

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana Efya Achiaa Papabi commented:

"We only live once. You have the money, so enjoy yourself. Live the life that makes you happy. Some of us don’t have the money, so we always talk."

DekSel said:

"You got time. Lol. Don't stress about the past when you're over it."

Martin wrote:

"I admire how you don't want evidence to interfere with your opinions."

Moesha Boduong bonds with Mandy Agyapong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Moesha Boduong bonded with Manyd Agyapong in public amid her recovery from her health issues.

In a video, the embattled model and socialite showed positive signs of recovery as she posed for the camera beside a luxury vehicle.

Moesha Boduong's public appearance with Mandy Agyapong triggered positive reactions from her fans on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh