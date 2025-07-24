Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has joined the Nicki Minaj pose challenge that has taken over the internet by storm.

The award-winning screen goddess with a voluptuous figure looked gorgeous in a strapless bodycon dress from her clothing brand for the trending video.

Salma Mumin wins the Nicki Minaj pose challenge in Ghana. Photo credit: @salmamumin.

Salma Mumin posed in designer heels while enjoying her sumptuous Ghana Jollof in a viral video on TikTok.

The chief executive officer of Lure by Salma showed off her smooth face with mild makeup as she used rolex pins to curl her hair in the TikTok.

TikTok users have made a brand-new, popular challenge based on Nicki Minaj's 12-year-old song High School, which featured Lil Wayne and was reissued as part of her second studio album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, in 2013.

Salma Mumin joins the Nicki Minaj pose challenge

Some social media users have commented on Salma Mumin's impressive video on TikTok while admiring her natural beauty.

Dominic Akwaboah stated:

"Challenge closed ❤️😂."

Abena Papabi stated:

"Snapchat brought me here ❤️."

Big miles stated:

"My fav celeb crush."

Big balls stated:

"Eei sister Salma, please don’t fall oo😂😂."

Helenayaapapabi

"Well done 😂😂😘."

Miss Banson stated:

"Salma Nicki Minaj Mumin 🥰🥰."

LadyJay1 stated:

"Eiiiii😂😂 you tried oo."

rilbma stated:

"Ooh, Polo heights, then we neighbours all these while?."

The TikTok video is below:

Salma Mumin models in a glittering dress

Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Salma Mumin looked magnificent in a thigh-length corseted gown for her latest photoshoot.

The beautiful style influencer looked like an African Barbie doll in a glittering corseted gown for her private event.

Salma Mumin wore a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup with bold red lipstick and posed beside her white car.

She completed her look with designer mules that matched perfectly with the designs in her red carpet-worthy outfit.

The TikTok video is below:

Salma Mumin slays in a halter-neck dress

Ghanaian brand influencer Salma Mumin stole the spotlight at her friend's wedding with her halter-neck lace gown.

Salma Mumin looked glamorous in a corseted dress with a long train that made others mistake her to be the bride at the private event.

She wore a centre-parted ponytail hairstyle and modelled elegantly for the video shoot.

The TikTok video is below:

Salma Mumin rocks a beautiful two-piece outfit

Salma Mumin looked fabulous in a simple yet classy long-sleeve top and matching pants for her photoshoot.

She sported a short wavy hairstyle and rocked beautiful giant earrings, and styled her look with a designer bag.

The TikTok video is below

