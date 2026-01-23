Daddy Lumba’s younger sister, Faustina Fosuh, has sparked outrage online after she was spotted in a viral video seeking donations from Ghanaians

In the video, content creator Nation Blogger called on his followers to donate to Faustina, whom he described as distressed over her brother's loss

Social media users questioned why Faustina needed money despite the family’s wealth, with others citing a recent reported donation of GH₵30,000

A video of a Ghanaian blogger soliciting funds for Daddy Lumba’s sister, Faustina Fosuh, has stirred outrage on social media.

The late Daddy Lumba's sister, Faustina Fosuh, stirs outrage as she solicits funds online to start a business. Image credit: SmartTV

Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

He fell ill at his East Legon mansion and was transported to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, where he passed away.

The highlife great’s death sparked a massive conflict within his family, particularly among his two surviving wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

Akosua Serwaa, who lived in Germany, was supported by the late singer’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, with their faction insisting she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal spouse.

Odo Broni, the musician’s second wife, received support from family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and Faustina Fosuh, the younger sister of the late singer.

Faustina Fosuh solicits funds from Ghanaians

After Daddy Lumba’s funeral, which was boycotted by the first faction, Faustina Fosuh appeared on social media in a sad state, seeking funds to help her amid her rift with her elder sister, Ernestina.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, she spoke with a content creator known as Nation Blogger about her struggles since her brother's death and her sadness over her estranged relationship with her sister.

The blogger subsequently pleaded with his followers to contribute to a fund for her to use to start a business.

He said they had raised nearly GH₵10,000 and called on her loved ones to add more so they can give out a presentable amount to Faustina Fosuh.

The video of Faustina Fosuh soliciting funds on social media stirred outrage, with many Ghanaians wondering why she needs to do so despite being a member of the wealthy Lumba family.

Others also pointed out that Evangelist Freda Afriyie had raised GH₵30,000 for her, and wondered why she would need money again so soon after that.

Reactions to Faustina Fosuh’s appeal for funds

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of a blogger raising funds for Faustina Fosuh.

ashlove452 said:

"What did she do with Freda's contributions?"

fausty_bee391 wrote:

"A whole legend's sister, boii. Go to the one who gave you fried rice for help, not here."

Amankwaat commented:

"Team Odo Broni, over to you. This time money ooo, not fried rice."

Faustina Fosuh slams Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu over the so-called 'rushed' preparations for Daddy Lumba's funeral. Image credit: @ghfactsonline.com, @plus1tv

Faustina Fosuh laments Daddy Lumba’s ‘rushed’ funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh also reported that Faustina Fosuh had lamented the manner in which her legendary musician brother, Daddy Lumba’s funeral had been organised, describing it as ‘rushed’.

In a viral TikTok video, she said she had privately raised concerns about the pace of the funeral arrangements but was ignored, a remark many interpreted as a pointed jab at Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

