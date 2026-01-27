Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has received widespread praise online for the key role he played in IShowSpeed’s first-ever visit to Ghana.

The content creator has chalked up yet another major milestone following the successful hosting of the American streamer’s tour in the country.

Wode Maya says he is among the Ghanaians who planned IShowSpeed's trip to Ghana. Photo credit: @1clif.

Source: Instagram

Wode Maya speaks on planning IShowSpeed’s trip

Award-winning influencer Wode Maya has revealed that a dedicated team of Ghanaian creatives worked tirelessly behind the scenes to plan IShowSpeed’s African tour.

In a Facebook post, he explained that the 21-year-old streamer’s historic visit to Africa was made possible through the collective efforts of passionate Ghanaians who invested their time and resources to ensure its success.

According to Wode Maya, IShowSpeed is set to visit 19 African countries in 21 days, embarking on a journey aimed at showcasing Africa’s beauty, culture, and hospitality to a global audience through his unique lens.

Wode Maya opens up about missing his parents

Wode Maya also touched hearts online after sharing an emotional moment about wishing he could speak to his late father following the achievement of another milestone in his career.

The popular influencer, who is expecting his first child with his wife, expressed mixed emotions as he reflected on his journey.

He encouraged his followers to cherish their parents and celebrate every moment spent with them, reminding fans that life is fragile and moments are priceless.

Wode Maya thanks Ghanaians after IShowSpeed’s tour

Wode Maya expressed his heartfelt gratitude to government authorities, influencers, and creatives who played various roles in making IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana a success.

He also thanked the thousands of Ghanaians who gathered at the Black Star Square to welcome the international star, as well as the chiefs and traditional leaders who warmly received IShowSpeed and educated him on Ghana’s rich culture and traditions.

Reactions as Wode Maya plans IShowSpeed's trip

Some social media users have applauded Wode Maya for making motherhood proud after successfully planning IShowSpeed's first trip to Ghana. YEN.com.gh. has compiled some reactions below:

King Babino The Great TV stated:

"You did very well But I heard the person who cooked the jollof was a Nigerian."

Mumango P Banda commented:

"Chale and Brian Charles are common words in Ghana."

Nana Agyei Monney Frank commented:

"The moment I saw Wodemaya with speed, I said this is a straight win."

Baba No Paying stated:

"If you get MP, you go chop? Tell us."

Kiptoo Langat stated:

"Maya, as your Kenyan brother, I’m confused. You taught us to look past colonial borders and visa lines. Why narrow a continental win down to just Ghanaians now? Let’s keep that Pan-African fire burning. We are all one."

Francisco K Amuzu stated:

"No better man to lead him around than you. You've earned that. Appreciation to GTA for making all of us proud. As he said he wanna buy a house in Ghana surely you will get him the best shelter here. Ghana to the WORLD."

3 dangerous backflips IShowSpeed did in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about streamer IShowSpeed, who performed several daring backflips at various locations, leaving admirers gasping.

Many viewers were astounded by the streamer's confidence and enthusiasm after his daring stunts, which were caught on camera, went viral.

The viral videos posted by American streamer IShowSpeed on Instagram have received comments from certain social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh