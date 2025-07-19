Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson is not happy and has decided to speak out about an issue related to her new movie

She took to social media to lash out at a Ghanaian television station for airing her newly premiered movie without her approval

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the concerns raised by Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Johnson is trending after she took to social media to lash out at a Ghanaian-based television station.

This comes after the TV station, Blazing TV, aired her latest movie, The Firstborn, which she had just premiered on Thursday, July 18, 2025.

Mercy Johnson slams Ghanaian television station for airing her new movie. Photo credit: @Mercy Johnson Okojie/Facebook

Source: UGC

Expressing her frustration over the whole issue, the actress took to her Facebook page to criticise the television station for airing her movie without her consent.

She learned of what had happened after a fan apparently took a photo as the television network was airing the movie on their channel after downloading it from her YouTube channel.

Mercy Johnson, who appeared none too pleased, wondered why a media house would air her newly released movie without permission.

"GHANA BLAZING TV. How is this even ok? BLAZING TV in Ghana is showing my movie THE FIRSTBORN on their TV without my consent. How does this even make sense? How?" she wrote in a post.

She, however, did not indicate her next course of action in the wake of what had just happened.

Mercy Johnson is the second Nigerian actress to complain about Ghanaian television stations airing her movie without approval.

Bimbo Adeoye fumes as Ghanaian television airing her movie without permission. Photo credit: @Bimbo Ademoye/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Bimbo Ademoye warns Ghanaian TV stations

Bimbo Ademoye got people talking in April this year when she went viral for ranting in a video after some Ghanaian television stations aired her movie Broken Hallelujah just days after it premiered.

She accused certain stations of illegally streaming her movies on their respective platforms.

Mercy Johnson's post is below:

Netizens react to Mercy Johnson's concerns

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post criticised the Ghanaian television station, with many urging Mercy Johnson to take legal action.

Tipura Womowura commented:

"Mercy my love, don't mind those gossips, ok? Ghanaians just love Nigerian movies."

Constance Nzekwe replied:

"Mercy Johnson dey learn work now. Since last year I noticed it with Ruth Kadiri films. Just 30 minutes after uploading it on YouTube, more than three different Ghana stations will be showing the movie and I’ll be like howww? But those low-standard TV stations no do well at all. Plz forgive Ghana o."

Maryam Chainda Bawa Katarma added

"Some Ghanaian television stations are fond of this, release a movie today and they'd air it the next day, pure wickedness."

Criss Waddle comments lawsuit against Medikal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Criss Waddle, the former, had spoken about Alabaster Box's lawsuit against fellow musician Medikal.

The gospel music group is suing for a total of GH¢15 million for allegedly abusing their intellectual property after using their song in a release.

Criss Waddle described the group's decision as unrealistic, considering the disputed track's revenue so far was nowhere near what they claimed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh