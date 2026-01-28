Video of Dr Frank Amoakohene’s Junior Brother Surfaces, Ghanaians Note Striking Resemblance
- A video of Solobase Muziq, the junior brother of Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, has gone viral, as many Ghanaians were amazed by their resemblance
- The footage shows Solobase Muziq visiting Louisa Adinkra’s kenkey shop and walking out with her down a flight of stairs
- The clip sparked lively reactions online, with many netizens joking about the power of DNA, while others confused Solobase with the Minister
A video of the junior brother of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has wowed many Ghanaians on social media over their striking similarities.
In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, the junior Amoakohene, Solobase Muziq, paid a visit to Louisa Adinkra’s kenkey shop, and the duo were seen walking out of the building.
As they walked out, descending a flight of stairs and talking, his gait, mannerisms, and even style of speaking showed a striking similarity to Dr Frank Amoakohene.
Many Ghanaians marvelled at their remarkable similarity and touched on the power of DNA.
The TikTok video of Dr Frank Amoakohene’s brother is below.
Reactions to Dr Amoakohene’s brother’s video
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Solobase Muziq, with many mistaking confusing him for his elder brother Dr Amoakohene.
Solomon Nana Agyei Sefah said:
"Thank you so much, Ashanti Regional Minister."
Nana akosua💕 wrote:
"That’s his brother, I guess 😊."
Philemon Adukwasi commented:
"Who else also thought he is the one😂😂😂😂?"
Hannyzfresh said:
"I just love your zeal, humility, consistency, and hard work. Keep soaring higher, dear❤❤❤."
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh