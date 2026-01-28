A video of Solobase Muziq, the junior brother of Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, has gone viral, as many Ghanaians were amazed by their resemblance

The footage shows Solobase Muziq visiting Louisa Adinkra’s kenkey shop and walking out with her down a flight of stairs

The clip sparked lively reactions online, with many netizens joking about the power of DNA, while others confused Solobase with the Minister

Dr Frank Amoakohene's brother, Solobase Muziq, wows Ghanaians over his striking resemblance to the minister. Image credit: @louisaonetv, DrFrankAmoakohene/Facebook

Source: TikTok

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, the junior Amoakohene, Solobase Muziq, paid a visit to Louisa Adinkra’s kenkey shop, and the duo were seen walking out of the building.

As they walked out, descending a flight of stairs and talking, his gait, mannerisms, and even style of speaking showed a striking similarity to Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Many Ghanaians marvelled at their remarkable similarity and touched on the power of DNA.

The TikTok video of Dr Frank Amoakohene’s brother is below.

Reactions to Dr Amoakohene’s brother’s video

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Solobase Muziq, with many mistaking confusing him for his elder brother Dr Amoakohene.

Solomon Nana Agyei Sefah said:

"Thank you so much, Ashanti Regional Minister."

Nana akosua💕 wrote:

"That’s his brother, I guess 😊."

Philemon Adukwasi commented:

"Who else also thought he is the one😂😂😂😂?"

Hannyzfresh said:

"I just love your zeal, humility, consistency, and hard work. Keep soaring higher, dear❤❤❤."

Source: YEN.com.gh