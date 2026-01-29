Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Edem Replies to Lily Mohammed Over IShowSpeed’s Passport: "US Gives Grammy Winners Green Cards"
Celebrities

Edem Replies to Lily Mohammed Over IShowSpeed’s Passport: "US Gives Grammy Winners Green Cards"

by  Portia Arthur
3 min read

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian rapper and musician Edem has weighed in on the privileges that come with global recognition, using the ongoing IShowSpeed Ghanaian passport debate as a reference.

The award-winning artist took to social media to educate followers on the broader implications of recognising international achievements.

Rapper Edem, IShowSpeed and Lily Mohammed
Rapper Edem Replies Lily Mohammed Over IShowSpeed’s Passport: "US Gives Grammy Winners Green Card"
Source: Instagram

Edem replies Lily Mohammed on IShowSpeed’s passport

Proud Voltarian Edem shared that he sees nothing wrong with Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa issuing a Ghanaian passport to American streamer IShowSpeed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a viral post on his X page on January 28, 2026, Edem referenced the United States immigration system to highlight why some Ghanaians’ objections seemed misplaced.

“Winning a Grammy makes you eligible for the Green Card category EB-A1. America, why are you giving green cards anyhow?”

Edem wrote sarcastically, drawing a parallel between global achievements and citizenship privileges.

The X post is below:

Read also

Lily Mohammed fiercely claps back at Louisa Laryea and critics amid IShowspeed backlash

Winning a Grammy can boost immigration opportunities

While winning a Grammy does not automatically guarantee a US green card, it strengthens applications under certain immigration categories.

Specifically, the EB-1A (Extraordinary Ability) category, reserved for individuals with sustained national or international acclaim, considers major awards like Grammys as strong evidence of exceptional talent.

Applicants under EB-1A still need to provide additional proof, such as media recognition, career impact, and continued contribution to their field.

Additionally, a Grammy can support eligibility for the O-1 visa, a temporary US work visa for individuals with extraordinary ability in the arts or entertainment. Many artists use the O-1 visa as a stepping stone toward permanent residency under EB-1A.

Rapper Edem, IShowSpeed, Ghanaian passport, Ghanaian celebrities, Ghanaian presenters, Abeiku Santana and Lily Mohammed
Rapper Edem looks formal on the runway after he wore a kente wrap and gold jewellery for a new shoot before IShowSpeed's passport saga. Photo credit: @edem.
Source: Instagram

Lily Mohammed insults journalist Israel Laryea's wife

Louisa Laryea, the 52-year-old wife of award-winning Ghanaian media star Israel Laryea, has consistently expressed her opinions on Facebook.

Lily Mohammed attacked the GHOne TV host after her article about the foreign minister went viral, accusing her of being a shallow-minded journalist who was only interested in improving her figure.

Read also

Wode Maya breaks silence amid public outrage over IShowSpeed's Ghana passport

"Journalism goes way beyond make-up, skin bleaching, BBL, hair and fashion. Journalists ought to research, court the facts, interrogate data and demonstrate sound reasoning. IShowSpeed_MattersArising,"

In response, Lily Mohammed called out Louisa Laryea blasted the 52-year-old wife of the top journalist.

"One would have expected an intelligent comment from someone that touts herself as the same, but you chose to stoop this low."

Lily Mohammed pointed out that the fact that Louisa Laryea was married to a journalist does not in any way make her one because "The profession is not sexually transmitted."

The GHOne presenter added: "I would have very much been open to a discourse with you, but seeing as you have absolutely no substance in that capacity, it would be a complete waste of my time. I do hope you take a GOOD LOOK at yourself in the mirror, next time you want to be as condescending as you have been with your distasteful post. Maybe that will serve as a guide for your future endeavours. Have a good evening. Drops mic."

Read also

Lily Mohammed: 5 hot photos of TV host known for bashing Okudzeto Ablakwa and Israel Laryea's 52-year-old wife

The Facebook post is below:

5 host photos of Israel Laryea's wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about media personality Israel Laryea's wife, who went viral for insulting a media personality.

Louisa Laryea blasted Lily Mohammed for sharing her opinion about IShowSpeed's passport, which was issued by Ghana's Foreign Affairs minister.

Some social media users commented on Israel Laryea's wife's post, which she has deleted from her Facebook page.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Portia Arthur avatar

Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Chrisean rock Ghanaian teacher Category b schools Efraim diveroli