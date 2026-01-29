Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian rapper and musician Edem has weighed in on the privileges that come with global recognition, using the ongoing IShowSpeed Ghanaian passport debate as a reference.

The award-winning artist took to social media to educate followers on the broader implications of recognising international achievements.

Edem replies Lily Mohammed on IShowSpeed’s passport

Proud Voltarian Edem shared that he sees nothing wrong with Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa issuing a Ghanaian passport to American streamer IShowSpeed.

In a viral post on his X page on January 28, 2026, Edem referenced the United States immigration system to highlight why some Ghanaians’ objections seemed misplaced.

“Winning a Grammy makes you eligible for the Green Card category EB-A1. America, why are you giving green cards anyhow?”

Edem wrote sarcastically, drawing a parallel between global achievements and citizenship privileges.

Winning a Grammy can boost immigration opportunities

While winning a Grammy does not automatically guarantee a US green card, it strengthens applications under certain immigration categories.

Specifically, the EB-1A (Extraordinary Ability) category, reserved for individuals with sustained national or international acclaim, considers major awards like Grammys as strong evidence of exceptional talent.

Applicants under EB-1A still need to provide additional proof, such as media recognition, career impact, and continued contribution to their field.

Additionally, a Grammy can support eligibility for the O-1 visa, a temporary US work visa for individuals with extraordinary ability in the arts or entertainment. Many artists use the O-1 visa as a stepping stone toward permanent residency under EB-1A.

Rapper Edem looks formal on the runway after he wore a kente wrap and gold jewellery for a new shoot before IShowSpeed's passport saga. Photo credit: @edem.

Lily Mohammed insults journalist Israel Laryea's wife

Louisa Laryea, the 52-year-old wife of award-winning Ghanaian media star Israel Laryea, has consistently expressed her opinions on Facebook.

Lily Mohammed attacked the GHOne TV host after her article about the foreign minister went viral, accusing her of being a shallow-minded journalist who was only interested in improving her figure.

"Journalism goes way beyond make-up, skin bleaching, BBL, hair and fashion. Journalists ought to research, court the facts, interrogate data and demonstrate sound reasoning. IShowSpeed_MattersArising,"

In response, Lily Mohammed called out Louisa Laryea blasted the 52-year-old wife of the top journalist.

"One would have expected an intelligent comment from someone that touts herself as the same, but you chose to stoop this low."

Lily Mohammed pointed out that the fact that Louisa Laryea was married to a journalist does not in any way make her one because "The profession is not sexually transmitted."

The GHOne presenter added: "I would have very much been open to a discourse with you, but seeing as you have absolutely no substance in that capacity, it would be a complete waste of my time. I do hope you take a GOOD LOOK at yourself in the mirror, next time you want to be as condescending as you have been with your distasteful post. Maybe that will serve as a guide for your future endeavours. Have a good evening. Drops mic."

