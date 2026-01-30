President John Mahama opted for a full military garb at the Ghana Military Academy Graduation Parade to commission newly trained officers into the Ghana Armed Forces.

Mahama, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, was the highlight of the event at the Ranger Baba Square, Whistler Barracks, for the Ghana Military Academy Regular Career Course 64 and Short Service Commission/ Special Duties Course 62 graduation.

Mahama Dons Full Army General Attire For Ghana Military Academy Graduation Parade

Some people remarked that Maham could pull off the Chief Justice's robe.

"He fits everywhere. Even if he wears the CJ's gown and wig, it will still fit him so well."

At the event, Citi News reported that Mahama reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining a strong and resilient armed forces.

“Commissioning officers in these times of limited resources underscores our resolve to maintain a capable and resilient armed forces to confront the security concerns of our time."

He noted that Ghana and the wider sub-region continue to face serious threats, particularly along the country’s northern borders.

“The security situation in our sub-region remains complex and volatile. Violent extremism, terrorism, and trans-border crime continue to pose serious threats, particularly along our northern border."

He also highlighted the changing nature of global security threats, pointing to the growing influence of non-state actors and asymmetric warfare.

Mahama further stressed that addressing these realities requires a collective national effort and not just the work of the armed forces and security agencies.

