Ken Ashigbey, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, shared a place he had seen where galamsey was ongoing and called on the President to act

Stan Dogbe, a Deputy Chief of Staff, commented on the post and slammed Ken for what he claimed was politically biased advocacy

Social media users shared their varied thoughts on the post, with some supporting Edem Ashigbey and others on Stan Dogbe's side

A Deputy Chief of Staff, Stan Dogbe, has criticised the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Ken Ashigbey, for what he claimed is a political bias fight against illegal mining.

Ken Ashigbey, who doubles as the Convener of the Media Coalition Against Galamsey, shared a post on Facebook accusing an MCE appointed by President Mahama of engaging in illegal mining, which is popularly called galamsey.

Stan Dogbe slams Chamber of Mines CEO Ken Ashigbey over his galamsey comments. Photo credit: Edem Ashigbi & Stan Dogbe

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Ken Ashigbey said there is galamsey ongoing and in plain sight in the Simpa township. He wondered if the MCE was not aware, since he could even see it from the road.

"Around the Simpa township on the Tarkwa to Takoradi road, there is galamsey happening in clear sight. Is the MCE not aware? HE John Dramani Mahama, please, this MCE cannot be representing your interests. I can see it from the road today, Sunday, the 5th of October 2025. They are working and polluting the waters."

He added in a subsequent post that the traditional authorities of the area and the Police Commander should be investigated and sacked, respectively.

"The Chiefs & the Police Commanders should also be sacked & investigated for complicity."

However, commenting on Edem Ashigbey's post, Stan Dogbe accused him of putting up a 'coloured' fight against galamsey when the NPP was in power.

"If your government, in the 8 years of your ‘coloured’ fight, had demonstrated the political will and clear strategies deployed in the last 9 months, I guess we would not be here."

"Instead of gaining on negativity as a form of advocacy, you and your team, as advised by the president, should keep up the fight, but I add do it constructively and stop hiding behind political bias to gain a voice," he added.

Ken Ashigbey responded to Stan and denied that he is politically biased. He added that he has been consistent in his advocacy against galamsey.

"My government,” really? Well, some in the NPP said the same. Thankfully, Ghanaians can judge my actions for themselves. My focus has never been on those who, like you, see every national issue through partisan lenses. My commitment is to Ghana and to those who genuinely care about our nation’s future. They recognise the consistency of our message and the sincerity of our advocacy."

Ghanaians support Edem Ashigbey

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post on social media. Read them below:

Nii OB said:

“Stan Xoese Dogbe, you may be unfair to Edem on this. The fight he and the Coalition had led against galamsey is not politically motivated. Probably, you politicians should also stop deceiving people when you want political power. Focus on the fight and stop attacking people for speaking up.”

Agya Kawodeê wrote:

“Stan Xoese Dogbe, now he’s NPP, you were happy when he was attacking the NPP government on the same issue for 8 years. But I'm surprised people believed Mahama was going to solve galamsay. Galamsey became what it is now under him and his Boss, Mills. Ghanaians for the first time saw how Chamfine were used under the NDC.”

Nii Annerquaye Abbey said:

Stan Dogbe’s comments are vile, utterly distasteful, and shockingly unintelligent. Galamsey advocacy is not about party colours, it’s about protecting our environment and our future. Whoever holds power must fix it. Who cares whose ox is gored?”

Thomas Abeiku Sikaa Andoh wrote:

"Stan Xoese Dogbe But bro, thought I heard the President say that CSOs and others should put pressure on him to help him fight the menace....or ???"

Eugene Baah said:

"Stan Xoese Dogbe, you were gov't between 2009 - 2016. What strategies did you put in place before the last 8 years? Can we know yours?"

Source: YEN.com.gh