Stan Xoese Dogbe, a Deputy Chief of Staff, was captured pushing away a military man who was taking video shots of President John Mahama at the Ghana Military Academy Graduation Parade.

On Friday, January 30, 2026, President John Mahama was at the Ghana Military Academy Graduation Parade to commission newly trained officers into the Ghana Armed Forces.

Stan Dogbe pushes a military man on duty out of his way.

At one point, President John Mahama was walking and greeting other security personnel who were present at the event. Stan Dogbe was a few steps ahead of the President.

Meanwhile, the military officer who was capturing the moment walked backwards so he could get the necessary footage. All of a sudden, Stan Dogbe pushed the military man almost to the ground.

It is not readily known why he had pushed the military man who was covering the event.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens blast Stan Dogbe

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared online. Read them below:

Nana Akwasi Agyemang said:

"It was so wrong. It mustn’t happen to anyone, not to think of an officer who was officially assigned to take a video of the said event. I felt bad watching the video."

Nathaniel Adjei wrote:

"Unacceptable. A military officer, serving the nation, is treated like this. The abuse of power is shocking. We demand accountability from our leaders. Power is transient, but dignity is forever. The officer deserves justice."

Barnabas Nii Laryea said:

"The person you're working for won't ever touch or push an officer that way."

Agyemang Duah Kweku Jr. wrote:

"A leopard can never change its spots. Stan should continue with these amazing actions of his."

Bernard Boye said:

"He is doing too much…As a deputy chief of staff…He should know better."

Ato Tagoe wrote:

"Very unfortunate to say the least. Has he got some temperament issues?"

Jay Haaland Lee said:

"Some of the hazards of the service. The very people we have sworn to defend with our blood and sweat, with the least provocation, will attack and walk over you."

Dzigbordi Prince wrote:

"This is out of professionalism, even if MAHAMA him self see this video, he will not be happy, four years later you will not hold that position again, let's try and treat people with equal respect 🙏🙏🙏."

Daniel Baidoo Folie said:

"What authority does Stan Dogbe have to push away a Militaryman lawfully performing his duty? This action of Stan does not speak well of the government; he should be advised."

Mahama dons full Army General attire for Ghana Military Academy Graduation Parade.

Mahama dons full Army General attire

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama opted for a full military garb at the Ghana Military Academy Graduation Parade to commission newly trained officers into the Ghana Armed Forces.

Mahama, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, was the highlight of the event at the Ranger Baba Square, Whistler Barracks.

He emphasised a commitment to ensure a strong armed force in the light of rising regional security threats.

