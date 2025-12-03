Meet Macaulay Culkin's kids and what to know about his life as a dad
Macaulay Culkin's kids, Carson and Dakota Song Culkin, have captured the hearts of fans just as much as his exciting performances in the show business. The Home Alone star shares the kids with his fiancée, Brenda Song.
- Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song started dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of Changeland in Thailand.
- They welcomed their first child, Dakota Song Culkin, on 5 April 2021, while their second child, Carson Song Culkin, was born in December 2022.
- The couple prefers shielding their children from the spotlight.
Macaulay Culkin's profile summary
Full name
Macaulay Culkin
Gender
Male
Date of birth
26 August 1980
Age
45 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Place of birth
New York, New York, United States
Current residence
New York, New York, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'7"
Height in centimetres
170
Weight in pounds
139
Weight in kilograms
63
Hair colour
Blonde
Eye colour
Blue
Father
Christopher Cornelius Culkin
Mother
Patricia Brentrup
Siblings
Seven
Relationship status
Dating
Girlfriend
Brenda Song
Children
Two
Education
Professional Children's School, St. Joseph's School of Yorkville
Profession
Actor, musician
Net worth
$25 million
Macaulay Culkin's kids: his journey into fatherhood
Macaulay has two children, Dakota and Carson Song Culkin, with his fiancée, Brenda Song, an American actress. Below are more details about Macaulay Culkin's kids with Brenda Song.
Dakota
- Full name: Dakota Song Culkin
- Date of birth: 5 April 2021
- Age: 4 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, United States
Macaulay and Brenda’s first child, Dakota Song Culkin, was born on 5 April 2021 in Los Angeles and weighed 6 pounds. Dakota was born nine months before Macaulay and Brenda’s engagement.
While they kept the pregnancy private, they shared in a statement, according to People, that they were overjoyed at the arrival of their first child.
We’re overjoyed,” the couple said in a brief statement announcing the birth of their son.
He was named after Macaulay’s late sister, Dakota Culkin, who died on 29 December 2008, aged 29, after she was hit by a car while she was crossing the street.
In April 2022, Macaulay and Brenda celebrated Dakota's first birthday with a trip to Sesame Place in San Diego. Macaulay shared a photo from the special day on Instagram, featuring them posing in front of 123 Sesame Place, with the caption,
Just want to send out a BIG thank you to the amazing people over at Sesame Place in San Diego for hosting my son’s first birthday.
Carson
- Full name: Carson Song Culkin
- Date of birth: December 2022
- Age: 2 years old as of (November 2025)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, United States
Carson was born in December 2022. His birth was confirmed by Macaulay’s brother, Kieran, at the premiere of the final season of Succession, amid speculation that the couple had welcomed their second child. When asked if his kids had met their cousins, Kieran said,
Well, the cousins live in Los Angeles. We live in New York. And with having a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old, and I’m as busy as I am, there’s just no getting on a plane and going, and the same with them. So I haven’t met [baby] number two yet.
Brenda opened up about delivering Carson during a February 2025 appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. Speaking to Kelly Ripa, she recalled that Carson came out with much ease.
I always say, my second son, he really wanted to be here. No doubt about it.
She continued,
He made that choice, and I was very fortunate. I didn’t even push him out; he came out on a contraction. I was like, 'Oh, he’s ready to be here.
Are Brenda Song and Macaulay still together?
Brenda Song and Macaulay are still together. The couple began dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of Changeland in Thailand. However, they first met in 2014 while at mutual friend Seth Green's house.
After more than four years of dating, fans noticed the two actors were engaged after Brenda was spotted with a diamond ring on her left hand while out in Beverly Hills, California.
Though they are not married, Brenda's speculation about Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin's wedding has circulated since their engagement. However, Brenda told People in September 2022 that a wedding is expensive and time-consuming, arguing that planning such an event as a mom can be really hard.
Wedding planning is so expensive, and it takes up so much time. Being a new mom, we're so busy. It feels so convenient to be able to sit down and be able to get everything done all at once.
FAQs
- Who is Macaulay Culkin? Macaulay is an American actor and musician known for his roles in Home Alone and The Good Son.
- Does Brenda have a kid? She has children with her fiancé, Macaulay Culkin.
- How many kids does Macaulay Culkin have? The American actor has two kids, Carson and Dakota Song Culkin.
- Who did Macaulay Culkin marry when he was 17? Macaulay married actress Rachel Miner in 1998, separated in 2000 and eventually finalised their divorce in 2002.
- What is the age gap between Brenda Song and Macaulay? Culkin is almost eight years older than Song. He was born on 26 August 1980, which makes him 45 as of 2025, while Brenda was born on 27 March 1988 and is 37.
- Did Macaulay Culkin have a child with Rachel Miner? Macaulay and Rachel did not have kids together during their two years of marriage.
- Are Macaulay and Brenda still together? Macaulay and Brenda are still together.
Macaulay Culkin’s journey into fatherhood shows a gentler side of the former child star. With Dakota and Carson, he has built a grounded family life with Brenda Song, far from the spotlight that defined his early years.
