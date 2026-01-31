Former Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo jabbed her baby daddy, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, amid the ongoing NPP flagbearer elections

In a video, she publicly backed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, reiterating that her political future lay with the former vice president

The opposition party is currently engaged in its flagbearer elections to select its presidential candidate for the 2028 elections

The former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has jabbed the father of her children and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Ghana’s main opposition party elects its flagbearer for the 2028 general elections on January 31, with polls currently underway.

The keenly contested primary pits former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and former Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, as the major frontrunners.

Other contenders include Kwahu Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong, Bosomtwe MP, and former Educational Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Engineer Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

The elections have been largely peaceful so far, with pockets of skirmishes occurring in several constituencies.

Adwoa Safo jabs Kennedy Agyapong

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Spotlyte media, Adwoa Safo spoke about her support for former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

A journalist asked her about past comments indicating that she saw her political future with Dr Bawumia rather than with Kennedy Agyapong, and she reiterated that stance.

She said everyone was interested in advancing their careers, so for her, she saw a better chance of advancement with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia rather than with Kennedy, who is the father of two of her children.

The comments stirred reactions on social media amid the ongoing battle to select the next leader of the NPP.

Adwoa Safo’s controversial Kennedy Agyapong statement

Addressing party delegates in December, Adwoa Safo said that she could never support Kennedy Agyapong because he would not appoint her to a position if he became president.

“Let us assume he wins and becomes President, and he comes across my CV. Looking at the work I have done and how I have served this nation and my party, for someone I have two children with to consider appointing me as a minister would seem impossible; hell will break loose in this country,” she said.

Adwoa Safo added: “The Kennedy Agyapong I know, with whom I have two children, would never do it. Therefore, my political career and future are at stake. My future lies with Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia," she said.

Adwoa Safo's comments sparked uproar on social media as many Ghanaian accused her of being interested in her selfish ambitions instead of what may actually be best for the country and party.

