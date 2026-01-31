Prophet Nigel Gaisie has resurfaced in the NPP primaries drama, after a video showed him praying against Kennedy Ohene Agyapong winning the flagbearer race

The video, which went viral on X (Twitter), captures the outspoken cleric engaging in what many described as “spiritual warfare”, openly backing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Nigel Gaisie, who has a long-running public feud with Kennedy Agyapong, previously prophesied a clear victory for Bawumia, a prediction that appears to align with provisional results

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has reacted to the near certain victory of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP primaries by sharing how he prayed against Kennedy Agyapong's victory.

The NPP held its flagbearer elections on January 31, 2026, to select its presidential candidate for the 2028 elections in Ghana.

The candidates for the elections include former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Engineer Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong, and former Educational Minister and Bosomtwe MP Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

Provisional results for the primaries have been trickling in, with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia expected to secure a massive victory, leaving Kennedy Agyapong and Bryan Acheampong to battle for second.

Nigel Gaisie reacts to NPP primaries

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page CDR Africa, Ghanaian man of God Nigel Gaisie could be seen praying for a favourable outcome in the race.

The man of God, who previously clashed with Kennedy Agyapong, had prophesied certain victory for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In the video, he prayed against Kennedy Agyapong’s win and went through some rituals to ensure his preferred outcome materialises.

The video has gone viral amid the ongoing results, which appear to confirm his prophecy, stirring mixed reactions online.

The Twitter video of Nigel Gaisie showing how he ensured Bawumia's victory is below.

Reactions to Nigel Gaisie’s NPP primaries prayer

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the video of Nigel Gaisie praying for Dr Bawumia to win the NPP presidential primaries.

