Maame Pinamang faced public criticism after a viral video showed her pleading to perform widowhood rites following the death of Yaw Sarpong

Netizens accused her of abandoning Yaw Sarpong during his illness, citing past interviews and long-standing separation as reasons for their backlash

Resurfaced videos later showed Maame Pinamang caring for the gospel musician after his stroke, challenging claims that she was absent during his most difficult period

The death of gospel legend Yaw Sarpong has sparked a heated public debate, with attention now focused on his estranged wife, Maame Pinamang, and her request to perform widowhood rites.

In a video that recently went viral, Maame Pinamang was seen emotionally appealing to Yaw Sarpong’s family to allow her to observe the traditional rites.

The footage triggered widespread criticism online, as many netizens accused her of abandoning the musician during his long battle with illness.

Some critics revisited past events, including her earlier appearance on Ante Naa’s television show, where she spoke openly about what she described as unfair treatment she received during their marriage.

These comments, combined with long-standing rumours of separation, led many to question her role in Yaw Sarpong’s later years and whether she deserved to perform widowhood rites.

However, the public narrative has shifted following the emergence of older but previously unseen videos.

The resurfaced clips show Maame Pinamang caring for Yaw Sarpong during a difficult period after he suffered a stroke.

In the footage, she is seen assisting him with movement, staying close to him, and tending to his needs at a time when he was physically helpless.

Netizens reacted to Maame Pinamang's care

The videos have stirred mixed reactions across social media.

While some remain critical, others have called for empathy, noting that the footage contradicts claims that she completely abandoned the gospel icon.

Supporters argue that the reality of their relationship may have been more complex than previously portrayed online.

As discussions continue, the situation highlights how grief, culture, and unresolved marital histories can collide in the public space.

It also serves as a reminder that social media narratives often tell only part of the story, especially in moments marked by loss and emotion.

Check out some comments below:

Nana Yaw Serwaa Akoto commented:

"But they said she didn't take care of him … God have mercy on us paaa eiii hmmm."

Daughter of Samsonwaa Daya commented:

"See how he is holding the waist of his wife, and the family is saying what???

Law commented:

"Hmmm, anytime I come across this woman and Mama Akosua, my eyes filled with tears awww hmm."

Biggest Gina commented:

"See how he is holding his wife..At the end of everything, they later recall their wives. same thing as DL did when he found out that things were not going on well, so you decided to go back to German but God said no I won’t let you go and die. Shame on them💔."

Nana Akua commented:

"When they say marry into a family that loves you, they think it’s a joke. See how black they’ve painted this woman."

Bishop Adu threatened Yaw Sarpong funeral boycott

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop John Yaw Adu set social media ablaze in the wake of his recent comments about Yaw Sarpong's planned funeral.

The man of God called out Maame Pinamang, detailing why he does not want her to be recognised as the late musician’s widow.

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their opinions on Bishop Adu's recent remarks.

