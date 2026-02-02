Prophet Nigel Gaisie has ignited a massive online debate after sharing the challenges he faced before his prophecy of Dr Bawumia winning the NPP primaries

The man of God openly called out some Ghanaians, especially fellow prophets, for ridiculing and dismissing him over the prophecy he boldly delivered

Following the prophecy’s fulfilment, Nigel Gaisie has been rejoicing, as Dr Bawumia not only won but secured a commanding victory with over 50% of the votes

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s name returned to the centre of national conversation after the New Patriotic Party’s long-awaited flagbearership contest concluded on January 31, 2026.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie Speaks After Prophecy Is Fulfilled, “God Does Not Bear the Sword in Vain”

Source: Facebook

The outcome, which saw former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerge victorious, revived memories of a prophecy delivered weeks earlier that many had initially dismissed.

On December 31, 2025, during his end-of-year prophetic service, the outspoken founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel stated with conviction that Dr Bawumia would win the NPP flagbearer race. At the time, the declaration sparked mixed reactions across religious and political circles, especially given the strong presence of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in the contest.

As political campaigns intensified, public debate grew louder. Social media platforms became battlegrounds where faith, politics, and personal opinions clashed freely. Prophet Gaisie remained largely silent amid the noise, even as critics questioned his message and some fellow prophets openly challenged his stance.

Then came January 31.

When official results were announced, Dr Bawumia secured victory with 56.4 per cent of the votes, earning the mandate to lead the party into the next phase. With the outcome settled, attention shifted back to the prophecy that had once stirred controversy.

Read the Facebook details below.

Nigel Gaisie receives backlash following prophecy

Shortly after the results were declared, Prophet Nigel Gaisie took to his Facebook page to reflect on the journey. His post struck a firm yet reflective tone, addressing the criticism he endured and reaffirming his belief in divine instruction.

“When God speaks through His prophets, it’s a done deal!” he wrote.

He recalled how his prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong’s loss to Dr Bawumia was met with ridicule, trolling, and harsh commentary online. According to him, the resistance did not shake his confidence because he was convinced the message was divinely inspired.

“Prophet Nigel Gaisie stood firm in the face of ridicule, trolling, and criticism when he prophesied Kennedy Agyapong’s loss,” the post continued.

“Fellow prophets rubbished him, online haters dragged him, but he knew God had spoken.”

To support his message, the prophet quoted scripture, referencing Romans 13:4:

“For he is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not bear the sword in vain.”

The verse was presented as a reminder of spiritual authority and divine order.

His message concluded with a personal affirmation of his calling. “Your gift and anointing are undeniable! The accuracy of your prophecy is a testament to your obedience to God’s voice. Continue to speak life and truth into our nation,” the post read.

As reactions poured in, supporters praised his steadfastness, while others called for continued separation of faith and politics. Still, the moment underscored how deeply intertwined spirituality remains with Ghana’s public life.

With the primaries concluded and Dr Bawumia declared the winner, the conversation has shifted from prediction to preparation. Yet for many observers, the episode has reopened enduring discussions about prophecy, leadership, and belief in modern Ghanaian society.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia thanks delegates and his campaign team after winning the 2026 NPP presidential primary. Photo credit: @MBawumia

Source: Facebook

Bawumia appreciates delegates and campaign team

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), expressed his gratitude to his campaign team and delegates as provisional results from the party’s presidential primary show him leading the race.

The former Vice President spoke from his campaign office, where his team also collated the results of the presidential primary held on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Dr Bawumia said the contest was a tough one and credited his victory to the collective effort of his supporters.

Source: YEN.com.gh