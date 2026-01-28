Yaw Sarpong's ex-wife, Maame Pinamang, has made an emotional plea to her late husband's family after his demise

In a video, the gospel singer's ex-wife was also confronted by her late husband's family over their past dispute

Maame Pinamang's appeal to the late Yaw Sarpong's family has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians online

Maame Adwoa Pinamang, the ex-wife of the late gospel singer Yaw Sarpong, has appealed to his family for inclusion in her husband's funeral arrangements days after his death on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The Ghanaian music industry was plunged into a state of mourning after Kumasi-based radio station Hello FM confirmed Yaw Sarpong's death on social media.

According to reports, the legendary gospel singer died while receiving treatment at the Emena Hospital in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Yaw Sarpong's death comes over a month after his Asomafo bandmate and caregiver, Maame Tiwaa, passed away from health issues on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Before his death, the gospel musician was on a recovery journey following a stroke he suffered in early 2024.

The illness left him bedridden and unable to perform with his Asomafo Band, leading to public appeals for financial assistance to cover his medical expenses.

His health issues drew the attention of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who visited him at his residence in the Ashanti Region with other prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials and offered financial support.

Almost two years before his death, Yaw Sarpong found himself in the centre of controversy after his ex-wife, Maame Pinamang, appeared on Oyerepa FM's 'Oyerepa Afutuo' show.

In the interview with media personality Auntie Naa, the late singer's ex-wife accused him of having a secret affair with his bandmate, Maame Tiwaa.

She also levelled other allegations, prompting a response from the bedridden musician on the show.

Yaw Sarpong's ex-wife begs over widowhood rites

In a video shared by GH Page TV on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, Yaw Sarpong's family members and loved ones, including the Abusuapanin and veteran gospel singer Kofi Abraham, were seen confronting Maame Pinamang after she visited their home to mourn her late ex-husband's death.

In the video, the late gospel singer's ex-wife and her family had also visited her late husband's relatives to apologise for her past allegations against him and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites before his burial.

A visibly emotional Maame Pinamang was seen explaining why she failed to check up on him during his health battles.

Maame Pinamang's burial appeal stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bridget Nana AS Awiti commented:

"How do you do widowhood rites for a man you divorced?"

Eric Adomako Gyasi said:

"But the man died a single man. He boldly told the media that he is a divorcee."

Mi Na Abea wrote:

"Another Kuna issue here. Oh, Team Legal Wife, come chop this matter, give us."

Bishop Adu recounts alleged Yaw Sarpong curse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Adu recounted an alleged curse that was placed on Yaw Sarpong years before his death.

In a video, the preacher narrated how the late gospel singer fell into his predicament after an issue with an unidentified woman.

Bishop Adu's remarks about Yaw Sarpong's alleged curse triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

