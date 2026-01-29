Bishop John Yaw Adu has set social media ablaze in the wake of his recent comments about Yaw Sarpong's planned funeral

The man of God called out Maame Pinamang, detailing why he does not want her to be recognised as the late musician’s widow

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their opinions on Bishop Adu's recent remarks

Bishop John Yaw Adu, leader and founder of New Jerusalem Chapel, has opened up on his desire to boycott the funeral ceremony of gospel legend Yaw Sarpong.

He made this disclosure while speaking on Aluta FM, indicating that he will not attend the funeral of the man he sheltered and cared for many years if Maame Pinamang, the embattled ex-wife of the late musician, is recognised as the widow.

Quizzed by the host on what necessitated his decision, the respected man of God stated that Maame Pinamang made unfounded allegations against him while he appeared on Oyerepa FM in 2024 to accuse the late musician of infidelity.

He also opened up on how Maame Pinamang had accused him of being the mastermind behind a ploy to prevent taking the ailing musician to a hospital facility for treatment.

Bishop Adu stated that the condition of Yaw Sarpong had worsened after the estranged wife of the late musician appeared on the radio station to accuse him of infidelity.

“When Yaw Sarpong heard Maame Pinamang on Oyerepa TV making those statements, he wept profusely, and that took a toll on his health before he passed.”

Yaw Sarpong died on January 20, 2026, at the age of 66 at the Emena Hospital in Kumasi, where he had been receiving treatment for the past few weeks.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Bishop J.Y. Adu disclosing his intention if Maame Pinamang is recognised as the widow of Yaw Sarpong had triggered a lot of reactions.

Yaw Sarpong: Reactions to Bishop Adu's stance

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have varied opinions regarding the decision taken by Bishop J.Y. Adu.

Whereas some sided with him for calling out Maame Pinamang, many felt he had no right to determine who is recognised as Yaw Sarpong's widow.

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

“The decision taken by Bishop J.Y. Adu is too extreme, and this raises questions as to whether he is truly a man of God. You have no say or right to determine who is recognised as Yaw Sarpong's widow. This statement coming from him is unfortunate.”

Nicholaskofintim indicated:

“Aaaaaaa, man of God.”

Mrsrozy1 added:

“Eiiiii, Nyame nipa hmmmmmm.”

