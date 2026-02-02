Captain Smart has blasted Akosua Serwaa over the big reception she received at the airport during her recent return to Ghana

In a video, the controversial Onua TV presenter levelled accusations against Daddy Lumba's eldest widow over her behaviour

Captain Smart's harsh criticism against Akosua Serwaa has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Controversial Ghanaian media personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has slammed Akosua Serwaa, the eldest widow of the late music icon Daddy Lumba, over her recent return to Ghana.

Akosua Serwaa received a rousing reception from her supporters, including media personalities Ohemaa Woyeje and Sally Mann, at the Kotoka International Airport after she touched down in Accra on Friday, January 9, 2026.

Former hiplife musician turned evangelist Papa Shee, businessman Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), and some immediate family members of the late Daddy Lumba were present to welcome Akosua Serwaa following his arrival.

During her return, Daddy Lumba's eldest widow travelled to Kumasi to meet with some sub-chiefs and relatives of her late husband.

She officially filed her appeal to contest the Kumasi High Court's ruling in her case against her late husband's second widow, Odo Broni, and family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

Akosua Serwaa also filed for letters of administration to be granted control over Daddy Lumba's estate. However, her request was reportedly dismissed by the court before she departed to Germany, where she is based with her children.

Her return to Ghana came almost a month after the burial service of her late husband at the Heroes Park in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on Saturday, December 13, 2026, which she and other family members declined to attend over disputes over the funeral arrangements and widowhood rites.

However, Akosua Serwaa's three children, Calvin, Charlyn, and Ciara, were present to bid farewell to their late father at the solemn event.

Captain Smart slams Akosua Serwaa

Discussing the current trend of funeral arrangements on his Onua Maakye morning show on Accra-based broadcast station Onua TV on Monday, February 2, 2026, Captain Smart slammed Akosua Serwaa for her reaction to the crowd reception at the airport on the day she returned to Ghana.

The veteran broadcaster, who has publicly supported Odo Broni, criticised Ghanaian political leaders for tolerating the incident that occurred during Daddy Lumba's eldest widow's return to Ghana from Germany.

Captain Smart accused Akosua Serwaa of not being pained by the death of her late husband.

