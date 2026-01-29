Selma Ramatu Al-Hassan has dragged Captain Smart and his employers to court over alleged defamatory comments

The retired Ghanaian journalist has sought several reliefs in her case against the Onua TV presenter and his employers

Selma Ramatu Al-Hassan's lawsuit against Captain Smart and his media station has triggered mixed reactions online

Retired Ghanaian journalist Selma Ramatu Al-Hassan has filed a GH¢10 million defamation suit against controversial TV presenter Captain Smart, Onua TV, and its parent company, Media General.

The former Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) journalist reportedly filed the lawsuit against Captain Smart and his employers at an Accra High Court on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Court documents that have surfaced on social media accuse the defendants of broadcasting false claims about Selma Ramatu Al-Hassan.

Selma Ramatu Al-Hassan sues Captain Smart, employers

The plaintiff alleged that Captain Smart falsely claimed that she had a child out of wedlock with the late former president of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings, during a live broadcast of a programme on Onua TV on November 28, 2025.

The former Adom FM presenter's alleged remarks were also reportedly published on the station's website and shared on social media.

The document stated:

"The broadcast insinuated that the plaintiff had an illicit, adulterous, lustful, and immoral affair with former President Rawlings and had a child out of wedlock with him."

Selma noted that the broadcast attracted more than 54,000 views and triggered what she described as 'disparaging and humiliating' comments portraying her as immoral and a homebreaker.

She argued that Captain Smart's claims were entirely false and malicious, adding that she has only one child from her marriage with her late husband, businessman Alhaji Tijani Nagaya, who passed away in 2004.

The retired GBC journalist is seeking a declaration that the broadcast was defamatory, a perpetual injunction to restrain further publication, public retractions and apologies across the same platforms, as well as punitive damages of GH¢10 million and legal costs.

The X posts detailing Selma Ramatu Al-Hassan's lawsuit against Captain Smart, Onua TV, and Media General are below:

Captain Smart sued by K.T. Hammond

Selma's lawsuit against Captain Smart comes a year after he was sued by the former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Adansi Asokwa constituency, K.T. Hammond, in January 2025 over alleged derogatory comments.

The veteran broadcaster made the alleged comments during a broadcast on Onua TV.

Graphic Online reported that the suit stemmed from Captain Smart's claims that Hammond made ethnocentric remarks about a candidate in the Adansi Asokwa parliamentary election.

As part of his lawsuit, the former legislator is seeking compensation, a retraction, an apology, a mandate to remove the defamatory content, and coverage of his entire legal costs.

Selma's lawsuit against Captain Smart stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Boachie96 commented:

"10 million Ghana cedis is small. She should ask for more. The kind of political journalism that Captain Smart is doing is bad. Always lying to gain listeners and to please his masters."

Maxbeena said:

"He should go and remove his mouth."

Obaa_ama123 wrote:

"This year is all about lawsuit, oh boy 😂. When you allege too, you have to prove it with evidence 😂."

Kevin Taylor slams Captain Smart

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin Taylor had slammed Captain Smart over his comments about Abu Trica's arrest.

In a video, the NDC activist called out the Onua TV presenter for slamming the government for causing the socialite's arrest.

Kevin Taylor, who is based in the United States, also levelled several allegations against Captain Smart over the issue.

