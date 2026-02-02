YouTuber Wode Maya criticised GhOne TV presenter Lily Mohammed for her heated comments against Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Lily Mohammed went on a viral rant that drew mixed reactions after the Minister announced American streamer IShowSpeed had been granted a Ghanaian passport

Responding in an interview with Sammy Kay, Wode Maya said there was nothing wrong with the Minister's actions and described Mohammed's response as unnecessary

YouTuber Wode Maya has slammed Lily Mohammed over her rant targeting Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for granting IShowSpeed a Ghanaian passport.

Popular American streamer, IShowSpeed, born Darren Watkins Jnr, visited Ghana on January 26, 2026, on the latest leg of his Speed Does Africa tour.

He visited multiple iconic areas, including the Asenema Waterfalls, the Black Star Square, and the Bukom Boxing Arena, and was praised for projecting not only Ghana but Africa in a positive light throughout his tour.

A day after his visit, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that the government had decided to grant a request from Wode Maya to give the streamer a Ghanaian passport.

Lily Mohammed blasts Okudzeto over IShowSpeed’s passport

On January 28, GhOne TV presenter Lily Mohammed went on a heated tirade against the Minister for giving the streamer a passport, describing his actions as ‘unserious’.

“Wonyɛ serious? Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, you were somebody that we had high expectations of. You shove a Ghanaian passport into the hands of somebody who comes, who is streaming, who is embarking on his own personal thing. For what achievement? What has he done for Ghana [other than] he’s come to sit on our jollof?" she queried.

The video went viral and sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians slamming Mohammed for being over the top in her criticism.

Following heated backlash, GhOne TV pulled down the video from their social media channels, and the presenter issued an apology shortly after.

Wode Maya blasts Lily over IShowSpeed passport

During an interview with popular Ghanaian blogger Sammy Kay on January 29, Wode Maya addressed the controversy sparked by his request for IShowSpeed to be granted a Ghanaian passport.

In a snippet of the interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Official Words, Wode Maya aimed at the GhOne presenter.

He said while he respected everyone’s opinion, there are times when people should shut up if they have nothing constructive to offer.

“Ghana honouring him is nothing new because I have been honoured in so many countries, our people always want to have something to say, and I respect that, it's your opinion, but sometimes I feel if you don't have something to say, just keep quiet,” he said.

Wode Maya also added that since he requested the passport, Mohammed should have targeted her anger at him and not the Minister, labelling some of her words as ‘unfortunate’.

Lily Mohammed warns critics over Ablakwa rant

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Lily Mohammed warned her critics that she was not going to back down from being outspoken simply due to her Okudzeto Ablakwa gaffe.

In a post shared to her Facebook handle, she noted that nothing about her was going to change, a day after apologising for blasting Ghana’s defence minister.

