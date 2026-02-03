A TikToker identified as Authentic Obenewaa emotionally recounted the painful final moments of her 15-year-old brother, Nana Augustine, as he lay on his sickbed

She shared that the teenage boy had Black Sherif as his phone wallpaper, showing how deeply he admired the musician, even in his final days

Her story has touched many on social media, drawing widespread sympathy and messages of comfort for the grieving family

A Ghanaian woman known on TikTok as Authentic Obenewaa has shared a heartbreaking account of the loss of her 15-year-old brother, Nana Augustine, touching many online with her emotional narration.

An emotional video shows Black Sherif was a hospitalised boy’s wallpaper before the young man passed. Image Credit: Authentic.obenewaa (TikTok), Black sherif (Instagram)

Source: TikTok

In a video that has since gone viral, Obenewaa recounted the painful final moments of her younger brother, describing how she watched him struggle on his hospital bed while she broke down in tears.

She shared the helplessness she felt as his condition worsened.

Nana Augustine died a Black Sherif fan

According to her, the teenage boy was a big fan of Ghanaian music star Black Sherif.

Obenewaa shared that even in his final days, the young boy kept Black Sherif close to his heart, with the musician’s image set as his phone wallpaper.

Watch the TikTok video of Nana Augustine in the hospital here:

The moment she noticed the wallpaper broke her further, as it reminded her that despite his illness, her brother was still just a child with hopes, idols, and a future ahead of him.

The emotional story has sparked an outpouring of sympathy on social media, with many users sending condolences and sharing messages of comfort.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Others praised Obenewaa for her courage in speaking openly about such a painful experience, noting that her story reflects the deep emotional impact of losing a loved one at a young age.

Her account has not only highlighted personal grief but also reminded many of the fragile nature of life and the silent struggles families endure behind closed doors.

