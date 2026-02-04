Kwame A Plus’s younger brother, Terry Obeng, known as Strabo Quame, publicly criticised Louisa Laryea after she clashed online with GhOne TV journalist Lily Mohammed

In a February 2, 2026, TikTok video, Strabo Quame accused Louisa Laryea of bullying, and said her husband, Israel Laryea, should have convinced her to apologise

The feud began after Lily Mohammed’s on-air criticism of Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa drew a sharp Facebook response from Louisa Laryea, triggering a bitter beef

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Kwame A Plus’s younger brother, Terry Obeng, also known as Strabo Quame, has slammed Israel Laryea’s wife, Louisa, over her attack on GhOne TV journalist Lily Mohammed.

Louisa Laryea is blasted by Kwame A Plus's brother, Strabo Quame, over her conduct during her beef with Lily Mohammed. Image credit: LouisaLaryea, @straboquame, LilyMohammed

Source: Facebook

A heated social media battle erupted between the popular GhOne TV journalist and the wife of the veteran journalist on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, in the aftermath of IShowSpeed’s trip to Ghana.

The American streamer held a 5-hour stream in Ghana on January 26 as part of his ‘Speed Does Africa’ tour, during which he projected African and Ghanaian culture to the world.

After his visit, he was granted a Ghanaian passport by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Lily Mohammed and Louisa Laryea’s beef erupts

Lily Mohammed slammed Ablakwa in a viral rant on GhOne TV, sparking an angry response from Louisa Laryea.

In a viral Facebook post, she questioned Lily Mohammed’s intellect and accused her of practising shallow journalism based on looks.

"Journalism goes way beyond make-up, skin bleaching, BBL, hair, and fashion. Journalists ought to research, court the facts, interrogate data, and demonstrate sound reasoning. IShowSpeed_MattersArising," she wrote.

Her post stirred an angry response from Lily Mohammed, who slammed Laryea for personally attacking her and advised her to look in the mirror before she tried that again.

“I do hope you take a GOOD LOOK at yourself in the mirror, next time you want to be as condescending as you have been with your distasteful post. Maybe that will serve as a guide for your future endeavours. Have a good evening. Drops mic,” Lily Mohammed said.

In the aftermath of their beef, Israel Laryea issued a lengthy post defending his wife, insisting she did not intend to body shame anyone. He also lashed out at ‘fake friends’ for trolling his wife.

The Facebook post of Israel Laryea addressing his wife's feud with Lily Mohammed is below.

A Plus’s brother slams Louisa Laryea

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on his TikTok page, shared on February 2, 2026, Strabo Quame, the brother of the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A Plus, waded into the controversial beef.

He slammed Louisa Laryea over her actions and accused her of being a bully.

A Plus's brother said she had previously bullied comedian O.B Amponsah and called on Israel Laryea to hold his wife accountable.

He also tackled the veteran journalist over the post, defending his wife, noting he should have simply asked her to apologise and bring the matter to a close.

The TikTok video of Kwame A-Plus’s brother slamming Israel Laryea’s wife is below.

Louisa Laryea blasts GhOne TV's Lily Mohammed over her biting criticism of Foreign Affairs Minister Okudzeto Ablakwa. Image credit: LouisaLaryea, LilyMohammed

Source: Facebook

Louisa Laryea deletes posts criticising Lily Mohammed

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Louisa Laryea deleted all posts relating to her feud with GhOne TV’s Lily Mohammed.

She made the move after her fierce criticism of the popular media personality sparked heavy backlash on social media.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh