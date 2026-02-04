Rev. Obofour has clashed with a fan who took it upon herself to ask him about his alleged side chick, Maame Sika

The founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, who looked angry, jabbed the fan in question for being too inquisitive

The unexpected actions of the popular man of God have triggered massive reactions from social media users

Founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Obofour has angrily blasted a curious fan who stormed his TikTok live to question him on his relationship with Maame Sika.

A socialite and entrepreneur, Maame Sika sparks dating rumours with Rev. Obofour.

The man of God has found himself in a heated relationship scandal with a socialist and entrepreneur, which has attracted the attention of Ghanaians.

This comes after Maame Sika released a photo of herself with the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) on her official Snapchat page.

In a reshared post by the Instagram blogger Hiz Sarponaah Official, the Chief Executive Officer of the East Legon-based food joint, Oseikrom Aduanepa, shared a controversial photo of herself with the pastor.

"Happy birthday, His Royal Majesty. None like you. You are whatever you think you are," she wrote in the caption.

In a follow-up post, Maame Sika referred to herself as 'Sofo Maame', translated as 'pastor's wife' in English. She also shared a video of herself, alongside a photo of Rev. Obofour in his church preaching.

The controversial photo sparked dating rumours between the man of God and the socialist.

Watch the TikTok video that sparked the controversy below:

Rev. Obofour jabs fan over Maame Sika

Amid the speculations, Rev. Obofour went live on TikTok to speak about the situation. During the session, a concerned fan stormed the comments section to ask him about his alleged relationship with Maame Sika.

The fan wanted to clarify her doubt on the diverse information that had popped up concerning his alleged romantic affair with the CEO of Oseikrom Aduanepa.

The interrogation by the fan did not sit well with Rev. Obofour as he massively blasted her.

“And you too, who are you and why are you asking about somebody?” he replied

According to Obofour, the fan is irrelevant and has nothing to do with her life, the reason she stormed his live to ask such a question. He further warned her not to ask him such a needless question again.

“I am very respectful, but I have to put you in your place,” he further told the fan.

Watch the TikTok video of Rev. Obofour jabbing the fan below:

Rev. Obofour's jab triggers reactions

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Rev. Obofour clashed with a fan.

Derrick Owusu wrote:

“Chai! This man is smart, he will not deny his wife nor will he deny Maame Sika too. After long hours of TikTok live, he's left all of us still confused.”

Obaapa Agyeiwaa wrote:

“At this point, Kwame Despite's wife has to start seeing Antoa. Eii! asikafuo yere nyinaa monsore ooo.”

Maame Esi wrote:

“I respect Obinim paaa because he was bold enough to defend his wife in public.”

Hidi wrote :

"I don't know why all of you think you can question a millionaire to clarify stuff about his home.”

Serwaa wrote:

“Please just keep silent about the issue, Papa, we respect you a lot.”

Rev. Obofour jabs a fan who asked him about his relationship with Maame Sika.

Another side chick of Rev. Obofour surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another lady known as Ohemaa Kwartemaa has made headlines after she alleged an extramarital affair with Rev. Obofour

She claimed to have dated the man of God for about 10 years, intensifying the already heated scandal on social media.

