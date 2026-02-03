Veteran gospel singer Margaret Mensah sparked online debate after a video of her preaching on the streets went viral, leading some social media users to speculate that she had fallen on hard times

In a viral TikTok video, the musician dismissed claims of being broke, stating she owned multiple shops and businesses, and questioned why street evangelism was being equated with poverty

Her clarification drew support from fans and fellow Ghanaians, many of whom defended her decision to preach publicly and praised her enduring impact on gospel music

Veteran gospel singer Margaret Mensah has stirred reactions on social media after debunking rumours of being broke following a viral video showing her preaching in the streets.

After a lengthy absence from the public eye, the gospel musician was seen preaching the word of God on the street on Monday, January 19, 2026.

In a TikTok video shared by Eddie Vibez Media, the veteran gospel musician wore a dress with a headscarf as she held a white and red megaphone in front of what appeared to be a provision shop.

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing concern over the state of Margaret Mensah's appearance, interpreting it as proof that she had fallen from grace to grass.

Margaret Mensah responds to poverty accusations

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Khwabina Junior on February 2, 2026, Margaret Mensah pushed back against the claims of being poor.

She said she was a business owner who had multiple shops and a thriving business to her name.

Mensah expressed surprise that people had tagged her as poor for preaching the word of God.

Margaret Mensah rose to fame in the Ghanaian music industry in the early 2000s in a golden era of gospel music.

She appeared alongside peers such as Ama Boahemaa, Esther Smith, Jane and Bernice, Tagoe Sisters, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, and others, who dominated charts at the time.

Mensah released multiple hits, including Ewurade Kasa, Ebeba Mu, Me Nyame, Yen Agya Wo Wosoro, Fa Wo Honhom Bra, Gyae Su.

Reactions to Margaret Mensah debunking poverty narrative

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of gospel singer Margaret Mensah debunking reports of being broke.

Evangelist Luke Kwabena Asare said:

"In Ghana whenever you are preaching on the street, people see you as a poor person."

joeAyensu Sammy wrote:

"Hmmm, just go to Ashomang estate, she owns a lot of Taxi's and Trotro. She is very rich🙏🙏🙏."

Jah Vinci commented:

"She is doing evangelism, it does not mean she is broke"

Lady Gert said:

"How can she be poor?? Her song Awurade Kasa opened doors for me some years back. God richly bless her."

