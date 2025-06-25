Social media influencer Ama Burland has announced that she is now part of the Samsung family

YouTuber and social media influencer Ama Burland has announced that she is the newest brand ambassador for Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the South Korean multinational major appliance and consumer electronics corporation.

Ama Burland joins Berla Mundi and Cookie Tee as Samsung brand ambassadors. Image Credit: @princess_burland

Source: Instagram

Ama Burland becomes Samsung brand ambassador

Ama Burland took to her social media pages to share beautiful pictures of her being unveiled as the brand ambassador for Samsung.

She posed in elegant pictures with Media General presenters and media personalities Berla Mundi and Cookie Tee, who are already brand ambassadors of the tech giant.

In the caption of the social media post, she excitedly announced that she was part of the Samsung family.

"I’m officially part of the Samsung family❤️."

Posing elegantly with the Samsung smartphone at the Samsung head office, Ama dazzled in a pink sleeveless vest and a pair of trousers of the same colour.

Ama looked beautiful and classy in her red heels and stylish red mini bag. Her frontal lace wig was perfectly fixed, and the edges neatly laid.

Berla Mundi and Cookie Tee welcome Ama Burland

Berla Mundi and Cookie Tee were excited to welcome Ama Burland to the Samsung family, such that they took to the comment section of her Instagram post to congratulate her.

"Welcome to the family, beautiful lady. ❤️," Berla Mundi wrote.

"Oooouuuu very cutesieeee. . . . Very demuuuuure.Welcome to the family 😍," Cookie Tee wrote.

Reactions to Ama Burland bagging a Samsung deal

Food content creator Chef Abbys, food blogger Girl Foodie, Date Rush host and EIB Network presenter Giovani Caleb and several others took to the comment section to congratulate Ama Burland.

Others could not hold back their excitement after she announced the great news on her social media pages.

The exciting reactions to Ama Burland's Samsung deal are below:

chefabbys said:

"Congratulations my queen❤️❤️❤️."

girlfoodie_ said:

"Congratulations this is huge😍😍!!!!!!"

giovani.caleb said:

"Hey hey hey! Where am I? Am I where? I am where? Waaait 😂 brofo nu koraaa mba."

carineaikinss said:

"My padi you dey see what I dey see? There’s a new girl in town 🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏾‍♀️….. more wins Princess 🫶🏾."

villas_boaz said:

"You working with your mentor too😂😂. What a Grace 🔥👏👏. Go you Ama ❤️❤️."

reginald_cobbina said:

"Booked and busy. As she should!👏🏽🙂‍↕️🫶🏽🫧🌸."

_purple.forever said:

"Congratulations 🎉Please your suit plug."

Ama Burland is dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @princess_burland

Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh