Former Miss Malaika contestant, Nadia Owen, was laid in state at Lashibi Funeral Homes, where family, friends, and sympathisers filed past emotionally

A solemn burial mass was held for the late beauty queen at the same venue before her coffin was escorted to the burial grounds for her final rest

The late Miss Malaika contestant, who died during childbirth, is survived by her husband, Alberto Marti Saladie, and children, Chloe, Geeta, and Nikita

The final farewell of Nadia Owen was filled with raw emotion as scenes from her funeral surfaced, showing the heartbreaking moments from the chapel to her burial.

The funeral and burial rites of Miss Malaika contestant Nadia Owen, who died during childbirth, draws tears from many Ghanains.

Source: TikTok

Nadia Owen, a former Miss Malaika Ghana 2022 contestant, was laid to rest on February 3, 2026, at Lashibi Funeral Homes.

The day began quietly as her body was laid in state, allowing family members, friends, colleagues, and sympathisers to file past and pay their last respects.

Many mourners struggled to hold back tears as they stood before her coffin, some whispering prayers, others simply staring in disbelief.

The burial mass was held at the same venue and was deeply solemn, with hymns echoing softly through the chapel as prayers were offered for her soul and for her family's strength.

Mourners bid Nadia Owen an emotional farewell

It was a service marked by silence, tears, and heavy hearts, with the coffin carefully moved from the chapel to the burial grounds after the service.

As it made its final journey, emotions overflowed.

Some mourners broke down openly while others leaned on one another for support, unable to fully accept that her life had ended so suddenly.

Nadia’s death, which occurred after reported complications from childbirth, broke many hearts across the country and beyond.

Her passing has left a deep void, especially among those who followed her journey through pageantry and personal life.

She is survived by her husband, Alberto Marti Saladie, and her children Chloe, Geeta, and Nikita.

Though gone too soon, Nadia Owen is remembered for her grace, warmth, and quiet strength.

For many who loved her, her memory will remain alive long after the tears have dried.

