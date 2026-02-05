Ghanaian beauty queen Nadia Owen has been laid to rest, as emotional scenes from her funeral circulate online following her tragic passing

News of her passing emerged after a close relative confirmed online that she died due to complications during childbirth, leaving many deeply saddened

Nadia, a former pageant contestant in Miss Jayee and Miss Malaika, was married to Albert Marti Saladie and is remembered for her calm but striking demeanour and other notable achievements

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian beauty queen Nadia Owen Marti Saladie has been laid to rest in a deeply emotional ceremony that drew family, friends, and admirers together in grief and remembrance.

Heartfelt goodbye as Miss Malaika Steward Nadia Owen’s funeral at Lashibi Funeral Home draws attention. Image credit: Lshibi Funeral Home

Source: UGC

The funeral, held on February 3, 2026, marked the final farewell to the 27-year-old whose passing in January, reportedly following childbirth complications as she welcomed her fourth child, left many heartbroken.

Organised at Lashibi Funeral Home and streamed live from the church service through to the burial, the ceremony blended elegance and sorrow.

Black-and-white attire filled the sanctuary, and solemn hymns echoed as mourners bowed their heads in reflection. A beautifully arranged and luxurious setting honoured her life, yet the atmosphere remained heavy with tears and whispered prayers.

At intervals, some attendees quietly stepped outside, overwhelmed by the weight of loss.

Watch the emotional funeral of Queen Nadia on Facebook Live

About Queen Nadia Owen

Born on October 20, 1998, in Swan Lake to William Owen Essuman and Priscilla Stephens, Nadia grew up in a lively household of eight children whose bond shaped her character.

Her academic journey began at Tower Preparatory School, continued through Anson Senior High School, and blossomed at Jayee University, where she earned the title Face of Jayee recognition of her poise and vibrant personality.

Her participation in pageantry, including Miss Jayee and Miss Malaika, showcased her confidence and grace. Beyond the spotlight, she worked briefly with Compu Ghana before embracing marriage and family life.

Nadia was widely known as a devoted wife, nurturing mother, and compassionate friend whose warmth extended effortlessly to others.

Cooking, gardening, and quiet moments at home formed the rhythm of her joy, and her bond with her in-laws reflected a harmony often praised by relatives. Her gentle strength and humility left a lasting impression on those who encountered her.

The church service carried moving tributes, none more stirring than the words of her husband, Albert Marti Saladie, who struggled through tears as he addressed the congregation.

Late Miss Malaika Steward Nadia Owen and husband, plus a throwback image with her dad. Image credit: Lashibi Funeral Home

Source: UGC

Queen Nadia’s Husband’s Tribute

One of the most emotional moments came when her husband rose to read his tribute, at times pausing through tears. His words captured shared memories and enduring affection.

“Nadia my love, my wife, my Queenie. People say opposites attract, but I don’t believe that. There was no better fit for me. This love was meant to be, and she was meant for me. From the day I first heard of her to the moment we stood together building our home, she filled my life with peace, laughter, and faith.”

He continued, voice trembling yet resolute;

“Queenie loved her children, my sisters, my mother. She welcomed everyone with kindness. Since her passing, I have received comfort from many, and I will carry her memory with me. Your greatest legacy is our girls, and I promise to raise them well, taking life one day at a time until we meet again. Rest in eternal peace, my Queenie.”

His grief was visible throughout the proceedings, comforted by his mother, whose small gestures of reassurance mirrored her own tears. Later, alongside his brother, he sought solace in an embrace that left many in the congregation quietly wiping their eyes.

Watch the X video below.

Queen Nadia’s Father Tribute

Her father, William Owen Essuman, watched silently as the coffin was carried forward, his composure masking profound sorrow.

His written tribute captured the depth of his loss;

“You were among the greatest gifts of my life. Losing you has left a pain no parent should ever carry. The sound of your laughter and the warmth you brought into our home are deeply missed every day.”

He added;

“You will always remain my little girl, held forever in my heart. Though you are no longer beside me, your love guides me through this sorrow. Rest in peace, my daughter, you are forever loved.”

As the burial concluded, mourners gathered around the graveside, their faces marked by reflection and farewell. The elegant send-off honoured not only a beauty queen and accomplished young woman but also a daughter, wife, sister, and mother whose love bound families together.

Through tears and memories, Nadia Owen Marti Saladie was committed to rest her story cherished, her legacy carried forward in the lives she touched, and her absence deeply felt in every embrace left behind.

Ghanaian doctor Benedict Ampea-Badu reportedly passes away in a tragic accident while jogging on January 6, 2026. Image credit: PIWCSakumono, CommunityNewsAfrica

Source: Facebook

Young Ghanaian doctor unexpectedly dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that young Ghanaian doctor, preacher, and software developer, Benedict Ampea-Badu tragically passed away during an accident while jogging at Spintex.

The late doctor, who reportedly died on January 6, 2026, worked at the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital and previously served at LEKMA Hospital in Accra.

Ampea-Badu was also an elder of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) and was remembered as a hardworking and dedicated health professional.

Source: YEN.com.gh