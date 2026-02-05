Ghanaian beauty queen who competed in the 2022 Miss Malaika, Nadia Owen, has passed away during childbirth

The young influencer was remembered for her elegance and humility, making her passing at just 27 deeply heartbreaking

YEN.com.gh has compiled details about the young mother, role model, beauty queen, who lived an extraordinary lifestyle

2022 Miss Malaika contestant Nadia Owen was buried on February 4, 2026, in a private ceremony.

Family, friend and mourners couldn't stop weeping during the burial ceremony in the Greater Accra region.

Miss Malaika contestant, Nadia Owen laid to rest after she died during childbirth. Photo credit: @dagaatigirl.

Who was Nadia Owen and her age

Nadia Owen Marti Saladie, who was popularly called Nadia Owen, was among the top female influencers in Ghana who lived a simple lifestyle.

She kept her private life separate from bloggers while inspiring the youth with her philanthropic works over the years.

The late Nadia Owen was 27 years old, according to her viral funeral poster, which YEN.com.gh sighted on Facebook.

When did Nadia Owen compete in Miss Malaika?

Nadia Owen made a name for herself as one of the few delegates who didn't win the Miss Malaika pageant but amassed a huge following online.

She competed against Zakiya Ahmed and other beautiful ladies in the Emerald season. At the star-studded finale, Zakiya Ahmed was crowned the winner of Miss Malaika Ghana 2022.

She made history as the first hijabi (Muslim) queen to win the pageant in its 20-year history. Zakiya is a graduate of the University of Ghana, Legon.

Nadia Owen's husband's details

The gorgeous beauty queen Nadia Owen was married in a private ceremony, and she did a perfect job of keeping all her wedding photos and videos private.

She was married to Alberto Marti Saladie in a lovely ceremony, as many described as one of the best weddings they have ever attended, after her passing.

Names of Nadia Owen's children

At a young age, Nadia Owen was a devoted mother to three lovely children. Those close to her say motherhood was central to her identity, and she embraced the role with love, strength, and sacrifice.

The celebrity mother gave birth to three beautiful girls, namely Chloe Marti Saladie, Geeta Marti Saladie and Nikita Marti Saladie.

Cause of Nadia Owen's death

According to various reasons and eyewitness reports, Nadia Owen died when she was giving birth to her fourth child.

Nadia Owen's death has raised many concerns about the maternal mortality rate in Ghana, which needs to be addressed urgently.

Nadia Owen's wedding photos drops after her death. Photo credit: @nadiaowen.

Nadia Owen is laid to rest

Ghanaian beauty queen Nadia Owen was finally laid to rest after she died while giving birth to her fourth child, reportedly in a private hospital.

The mother of three was a young, vibrant and gorgeous woman who inspired her social media followers with her simple lifestyle.

At the church service, Nadia Owen's handsome husband couldn't stop weeping as he saw the remains of his late beloved wife.

The family members were spotted in white ensembles instead of the regular black funeral outfits in their last respect to the daughter.

Reactions as Nadia Owen is laid to rest

Some social media users have shared emotional reactions after the video from Nadia Owen's burial service emerged online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ghanafuonsem3 stated:

"Awww lord such a beautiful and young soul 💔💔💔."

nmasnoah stated:

"Hmmm my her beautiful soul RIP gone so young 😢😢."

opoku.olivia stated:

"Aaa such a beautiful soul Rest in the Lord❤️."

the.jherom

"I’m so hurt . She was full of life . We hangout couple of times . Rest well Diya."

t.shele stated:

"Lord, let me know my end, and the number of my days" is a prayer from Psalm 39:4."

hannahmorrison47

"Journey well💔🙏."

monagucciofficial

"😮 oh how?"

afia_papabi1

"The story behind her death shouldn’t have happened at all if it really true. Rest in peace beautiful soul. 😢🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

nanama.irene stated:

"wow. so young. how did she pass?."

