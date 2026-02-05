Big Akwes was present at the Amasaman High Court during the ruling that led to the reduction of Nana Agradaa’s prison sentence.

Kumawood actor, Big Akwes, was present at the Amasaman High Court on the day the court delivered its ruling that resulted in the reduction of Nana Agradaa’s prison sentence.

Those who spotted the Ghanaian actor at the court premises said he appeared lively and in high spirits throughout the proceedings.

His mood stood out in an environment that was otherwise serious and tense, as lawyers, court officials, journalists, and members of the public followed the ruling closely.

The High Court reduced Nana Agradaa’s earlier sentence after reviewing the punishment, a decision that quickly became a major talking point both inside and outside the courtroom.

While the conviction itself was not overturned, the revised sentence marked a significant moment in a case that has attracted nationwide attention.

Big Akwes did not speak to journalists or make any public comments at the court.

Still, his presence did not go unnoticed, especially given his past association with Nana Agradaa during her days in media and public promotions.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Observers noted that his cheerful demeanour sparked quiet conversations among onlookers, many of whom were curious about his reaction to the outcome.

The atmosphere at the court was a mix of relief, tension, and reflection, with different emotions playing out among those who had followed the case from the beginning.

Netizens reacted to Big Akwes apperance

For many, the ruling closed one chapter while opening another in an ongoing public discussion about justice and accountability.

As Nana Agradaa continues to serve the revised sentence, public interest in the case remains strong, with attention now turning to what comes next after the court’s decision.

Check some of the comments below:

Jah Vinci commented:

"They should add him, Agradaa Asap."

Empress Friqua commented:

"God answer our prayers..we need Agraada ooo people are misbehaving too much 😂😂."

YaaBaby chinchila commented:

"We thank God...Team Agrasco."

secretbillionaire66 commented:

"This woman will be great after she gets out of prison. I have dreamt about this same vision repeatedly."

Agradaa uncovered her face at court premises

Imprisoned televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, has courted attention by showing her identity during her appearance at the Amasaman High Court for her appeal hearing against her 15-year jail term.

In a video shared by Adom FM on Thursday, February 5, 2026, Agradaa was transported to the Amasaman High Court premises inside a white bus belonging to the Ghana Prisons Service.

The embattled televangelist, wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and black skirt with a white headscarf, was escorted by the prison guards as she alighted from the vehicle.

Unlike her past court appearances, Agradaa appeared at the court premises without her face covered and maintained silence as she followed the guards into the court building for the court's ruling on her case.

Agradaa appears at the Amasaman Court for her appeal case hearing without covering her face on Thursday, February 5, 2026. Photo source: Francis Kenndy Ocloo/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Netizens reacted to Agradaa's new appearance

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa trended on social media after she made an appearance at the Amasaman High Court.

This comes after she appeared at the court for the first time without a face covering.

Netizens who thronged the comments section have shared varied opinions on the appearance of the embattled televangelist.

