Fresh mysterious information has popped up online after the death of the fast-rising Nigerian singer, Ifunanya Nanyah Nwangene

Another strange snake has allegedly been found under an ambulance transporting the remains of the singer to her family

The reports of the snake sighting sparked suggestions on social media that Nanyah's death was the result of a spiritual attack

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Social media has erupted with massive reactions after news emerged that another snake was reportedly found under an ambulance transporting the body of the popular Nigerian singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, also known as Nanyah, following her death.

Another snake found under the ambulance conveying the Nigerian singer, Ifunanya Nwangene's remains to her family. Image credit: @ Ifunanya Nwangene, @ GistReel.com

Source: Facebook

On January 31, 2026, the music industry was thrown into a state of mourning after it was reported that the 26-year-old singer, Nanyah, had been confirmed dead.

Sources indicated that she died from a snake bite at her home. According to reports, Ifunanya was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment, but unfortunately, the hospital had no antivenom to administer, leading to her untimely death.

In a video that went viral, a man is seen holding a long black snake, alleged to be the snake that bit Nanyah. Further reports suggested that the singer known for her song ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ was active on social media shortly before she was pronounced dead.

Watch a TikTok video of Ifunanya Nwangene singing:

Fresh update on Ifunanya Nwangene’s death

In a recent post shared by the Ghanaian Instagram blogger Thosecalledcelebss, confirmed by a post from Nigerian blogger Gistlover, another snake was found under an ambulance conveying the remains of Ifunanya Nwangene to her family.

The caption of the post reads:

“At this point, I'm screaming. Her Dad requested her dead body. So they put the body in an ambulance to her Dad's village. On their way there, they found a snake beneath the structure she was lying on.”

The new update on the controversy surrounding the singer's death has sparked massive reactions on social media, as some fans claimed they suspect spiritual foul play.

Watch the Instagram post below:

Reactions to Ifunanya Nwangene's snake controversy

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Emefa wrote:

"This is definitely spiritual. How can a snake follow her mortal remains? This world is spiritual.”

Charlie wrote:

"The thing is sad and scary. I'm running mp. Mede3 'm having my break here, but checking under my chairs."

Ohene Bawuah wrote:

"Perhaps she had a spiritual connection with a Snake god."

Ofosua wrote:

"Life is full of mysteries."

Delarney wrote:

"Eii, the family should look into it because it is strange.”

Nigerian singer, Ifunanya Nwangene confirmed dead after being bitten by a snake. Image credit: @ Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

Ifunanya Nwangene’s neighbour shares observation after death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on an observation shared by Ifunanya Nwangene's neighbour following her tragic death that has attracted massive attention on social media.

Okoli Oluebube Chukwu, who lived close to the vocalist, shared how mourners gathered at the residence of the late singer's parents to offer condolences following news of her death.

He also disclosed how the singer's profile had risen dramatically following her death.

Source: YEN.com.gh