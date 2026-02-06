Odo Broni visited the Lumba Nsu Pa factory and personally tested a bottle of water straight from production

Her presence at the facility signalled her readiness to take active control of Daddy Lumba’s water business

The visit reassured supporters that the late musician’s business legacy is being carefully managed and protected

The second wife of late highlife icon Daddy Lumba, Odo Broni, has been spotted at the Lumba Nsu Pa water factory in a moment that touched many fans of the legend.

In a short video making rounds online, Odo Broni was seen calmly walking through the factory, observing the production process, and even testing bottled water herself. It was not a staged moment or a flashy appearance.

She looked focused and intentional, like someone who understands the weight of responsibility placed on her shoulders.

Since Daddy Lumba’s passing, many have wondered what would happen to the businesses he built with years of hard work.

This visit answered some of those questions. By showing up in person and paying attention to the small details, she demonstrated that there will be no leadership vacuum.

At the Lumba Nsu Pa factory, Odo Broni was seen taking a quiet but meaningful moment to personally test a bottle of water fresh from production.

Odo Broni examines Lumba Nsu Pa products

Standing among workers and machinery, she carefully examined the bottle before taking a sip, a simple action that spoke volumes.

The moment captured her hands on approach as she checks the quality for herself, ensuring that the standards Daddy Lumba stood for are maintained as she takes charge of the company’s day-to-day operations.

Lumba Nsu Pa is one of Daddy Lumba’s known ventures outside music, producing bottled and sachet water for the Ghanaian market.

Seeing his wife actively involved reassured supporters who want to see his legacy preserved beyond his songs.

Reactions to Odo Broni inspecting water factory

For fans, the moment felt personal. It was not just about business

It was about continuity, responsibility, and watching over a legacy that still means so much to many people.

Check out some comments below:

_ging_ging commented:

"Silent killer🤣🤣🤣 Mama lumba, East legon land lady, daddy lumba last love, Dl fm director, super star, Mama of all responsible wives🥰🥰 we love you papa🥰🥰🥰."

Addo Charles139 commented:

"Please make the water visible in every shop because my family now if not DL water then nothing else ✌️✌️."

Entowo_a_da commented:

"A woman with beauty and a good character with no ex-boyfriend, God bless you, Odo Bronii."

Barbaraboateng30 commented:

"MRS FOSUH PAPABI❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️WE LOVE YOU!! YOU CAN HUG THE TRANSFORMER IF YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND 😂😂😂😂."

Felix Appian Political-Zone commented:

"Now that’s a woman who wants an observer man’s legacy to live on, not tarnished."

Odo Bro bonds with Lumba Nsu Pa staff

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni, visited the DL Water bottling and sachet water company, believed to belong to the late musician, amid the ongoing battle over his estate.

Odo Broni was seen posing with workers at the DL Water premises during a reported inspection of the business with a wry smile on her face.

The visit came after the Kumasi High Court dismissed Akosua Serwaa’s claim to be Daddy Lumba’s sole legal spouse, ruling she failed to prove the validity of her German civil marriage.

